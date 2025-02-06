Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme P3 Pro India Launch Set for February 18, to Get Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery

Realme P3 Pro India Launch Set for February 18, to Get Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery

Realme P3 Pro will offer 80W fast charging support.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 February 2025 14:52 IST
Realme P3 Pro India Launch Set for February 18, to Get Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme P3 Pro will succeed the Realme P2 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • After teasers, Realme has confirmed the launch of Realme P3 Pro
  • Realme P3 Pro will offer the company's new GT Boost technology
  • Realme P3 Pro will be sold through its official website and Flipkart
Advertisement

Realme has officially announced the launch date of the Realme P3 Pro in India. The upcoming Realme P2 Pro successor is confirmed to run on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC. The brand has also teased the battery and fast charging details of the device. It will feature AI-powered GT Boost gaming technology for an enhanced gaming experience. Buyers will be able to purchase the Realme P3 Pro from Realme's online store as well as Flipkart after the launch.

Realme P3 Pro Launch Date Is Out

The Realme P3 Pro will launch in India on February 18 at 12pm IST, the company revealed through a press release on Thursday. The new Relame P-series phone will be equipped with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset.

The brand claims that this handset is the first in its segment to feature the 4nm chipset based on the TSMC process. This Snapdragon chipset is claimed to offer 20 percent improved CPU performance and 40 percent boost in GPU capabilities compared to its predecessor. 

Realme P3 Pro will have a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. It is teased to include a quad-curved edgeflow display and an Aerospace grade VC cooling system featuring a 6050mm sq VC cooling area. It will come with Realme's Next AI features.

For gaming, the Realme P3 Pro will offer the company's new GT Boost technology co-developed with KRAFTON. It is claimed to be one of the best smartphones for BGMI gameplay with features like AI Ultra-Steady Frames, Hyper Response Engine, AI Ultra Touch Control and more.

The Realme P3 Pro will be sold through its official website and Flipkart.

Realme is yet to detail the P3 Pro's complete specifications, but previous leaks have revealed that it will feature 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It may also get a 50-megapixel main shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS), f/1.8 aperture, and a 24mm focal length.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme, Realme P3 Pro, Realme P3 Pro Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OnePlus 13 Mini Tipped to Come With 50-Megapixel Bar-Shaped Dual Camera Setup
SparkCat Crypto Stealer Malware Infected Multiple Apps on Play Store, App Store

Related Stories

Realme P3 Pro India Launch Set for February 18, to Get Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13 Mini May Feature a Redesigned Rear Camera Setup
  2. Vivo V50 Leaked Images Suggest SoC, RAM Details Ahead of India Launch
  3. Vivo X200 Ultra Leak Hints at Display, Rear Camera Specifications
  4. OTT Releases This Week: Game Changer, The Mehta Boys, and More
  5. Oppo Find N5 Pre-Orders Begin; Leak Reveals How Thin Foldable Will Be
  6. You Can Now Use the ChatGPT Search Feature Even Without Signing Up
  7. Dor Play App With 20+ OTT Subscriptions, 300+ Live TV Channels Debuts in India
  8. Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip Launched
  9. Google Search Might Soon Answer Complex Queries With AI
  10. Realme P3 Pro Launch Date Announced, to Pack a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. China Reportedly Considers Probe Into Apple's Policies, App Store Fees
  2. Blue Origin’s New Shepard NS-29 Conducts First Lunar Gravity Simulation
  3. US FDIC to Reevaluate 'Supervisory Approach' to Crypto-Related Activities
  4. Google Reportedly Internally Testing an AI Mode Feature for Search
  5. Dor Play App With Support for 20+ OTT Subscriptions, 300+ Live TV Channels Launched in India
  6. Oppo Find N5, Watch X2 Pre-Reservations Begin; Leak Shows How Thin the Foldable Is in Unfolded State
  7. Increasing Space Debris Risks Aircraft Collisions, Experts Warn
  8. Google Pixel’s Random Stuttering Woes May End Soon as Developer Finds Custom Kernel Fix
  9. BlackRock Said to be Preparing to Launch Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Product in Europe
  10. Google Says Commercial Quantum Computing Applications Arriving Within Five Years
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »