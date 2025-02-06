Realme has officially announced the launch date of the Realme P3 Pro in India. The upcoming Realme P2 Pro successor is confirmed to run on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC. The brand has also teased the battery and fast charging details of the device. It will feature AI-powered GT Boost gaming technology for an enhanced gaming experience. Buyers will be able to purchase the Realme P3 Pro from Realme's online store as well as Flipkart after the launch.

Realme P3 Pro Launch Date Is Out

The Realme P3 Pro will launch in India on February 18 at 12pm IST, the company revealed through a press release on Thursday. The new Relame P-series phone will be equipped with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset.

The brand claims that this handset is the first in its segment to feature the 4nm chipset based on the TSMC process. This Snapdragon chipset is claimed to offer 20 percent improved CPU performance and 40 percent boost in GPU capabilities compared to its predecessor.

Realme P3 Pro will have a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. It is teased to include a quad-curved edgeflow display and an Aerospace grade VC cooling system featuring a 6050mm sq VC cooling area. It will come with Realme's Next AI features.

For gaming, the Realme P3 Pro will offer the company's new GT Boost technology co-developed with KRAFTON. It is claimed to be one of the best smartphones for BGMI gameplay with features like AI Ultra-Steady Frames, Hyper Response Engine, AI Ultra Touch Control and more.

The Realme P3 Pro will be sold through its official website and Flipkart.

Realme is yet to detail the P3 Pro's complete specifications, but previous leaks have revealed that it will feature 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It may also get a 50-megapixel main shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS), f/1.8 aperture, and a 24mm focal length.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.