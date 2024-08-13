The Great Barrier Reef, one of the world's most iconic natural wonders, is facing an unprecedented threat due to the hottest sea surface temperatures recorded in 400 years. A recent study published in Nature reveals that the temperatures in the first three months of 2024 reached 0.19°C above the previous record high. This alarming rise has led to widespread coral bleaching, where corals expel the algae that provide them with food and vibrant colour, leaving them white and vulnerable to disease and death.

High Temperatures Poses Significant Risk to Marine Ecosystem at The Great Barrier Reef

Led by Benjamin Henley, a paleoclimatologist at the University of Melbourne, the study underscores the severe implications of this warming trend. The Great Barrier Reef, stretching over 1,400 miles off Queensland's coast, is home to the world's largest collection of coral reefs and an incredibly diverse marine ecosystem. However, the rapid increase in sea surface temperature is now putting this unique biodiversity at significant risk.

To understand the historical context, researchers reconstructed sea surface temperatures from 1618 to 2024. They used a combination of ship and satellite records and coral cores extracted from the reef itself. These coral cores act as natural archives, with their strontium and calcium ratios providing insights into past water temperatures. The study found that the summer temperatures between 2016 and 2024 were nearly 1.7°C higher than the coolest summers in the past four centuries.

This data has prompted scientists to question the recent decision by UNESCO's World Heritage Committee, which chose not to upgrade the reef's status from “serious threat” to “in danger.” Helen McGregor, a co-author of the study and a paleoclimatologist at the University of Wollongong, expressed concern that the science clearly indicates the reef is in immediate danger, contradicting UNESCO's assessment.

She warned that urgent action is needed to prevent further degradation. Despite the grim outlook, Henley pointed out that there is still hope for the reef if global emissions can be reduced. He stressed that the tools to address the problem are available, but the speed of action must increase to preserve this natural treasure.