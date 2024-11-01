Technology News
English Edition

Thawing Permafrost Releases Greenhouse Gases, Contributing to Global Warming

New research reveals thawing permafrost is releasing greenhouse gases, contributing to global warming.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 November 2024 19:03 IST
Thawing Permafrost Releases Greenhouse Gases, Contributing to Global Warming

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Florian Olivo

Rresearch has highlighted the significant role of thawing permafrost in contributing to global warming

Highlights
  • Thawing permafrost releases greenhouse gases, impacting climate change.
  • Arctic regions shift from carbon sinks to sources of emissions.
  • Study reveals methane's role in exacerbating global warming.
Advertisement

Rresearch has highlighted the significant role of thawing permafrost in contributing to global warming. A study co-authored by NASA scientists sheds light on the release of greenhouse gases from the Arctic region, where vast amounts of carbon have been stored for thousands of years. Permafrost is ground that remains frozen for extended periods that last for quite a time even for centuries. It contains layers of organic matter, including dead plants and animals. As the Arctic warms, this permafrost begins to thaw. When it does, microbes break down the organic material, releasing greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. This process is a concerning feedback loop that can further exacerbate climate change.

Research Findings

The study, led by Stockholm University, tracked greenhouse gas emissions across the Arctic from 2000 to 2020. It found that the region, particularly its forests, initially absorbed more carbon dioxide than it emitted. However, this balance shifted as emissions from lakes, rivers, and wildfires offset the uptake. As a result, the permafrost region has transitioned from being a carbon sink to becoming a net contributor to global warming.

The Greenhouse Gas Dilemma

Among the greenhouse gases released, methane is particularly notable. It is more effective at trapping heat than carbon dioxide, although it has a shorter atmospheric lifespan. The study revealed that wetlands and lakes are significant sources of methane, contributing to the region's overall greenhouse gas emissions.

Methodology

Researchers employed both “bottom-up” and “top-down” methods to calculate emissions. The bottom-up approach relied on direct measurements and models, while the top-down method used satellite data to assess atmospheric concentrations of gases. Both methods provided valuable insights but indicated different magnitudes of emissions.

Conclusion

The findings shows us the complexity of the Arctic's climate dynamics. As permafrost continues to thaw, the balance of greenhouse gases will likely shift further. This ongoing change poses serious implications for global warming and climate policies. Understanding these dynamics is very important for mitigating future climate impacts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: thawing permafrost, greenhouse gases, climate change, Arctic warming, methane emissions, global warming
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
iQOO 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
OpenAI Builds First Chip With Broadcom and TSMC, Scales Back Foundry Ambition
Thawing Permafrost Releases Greenhouse Gases, Contributing to Global Warming
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 7 Pro Will Get Underwater Photography, Live Photos Features
  2. Redmi Band 3 With 1.47-inch Screen, Up to 18 Days Battery Life Launched
  3. iPhone 17 Series to Feature Apple's Own Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Chips: Kuo
  4. Google Confirms Early Android 16 Release, Second Minor Update to Follow
  5. Squid Game Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Will Not Release GPT-5 This Year But ‘Some Very Good Releases’ Are Coming, Says CEO Sam Altman
  2. Insta360 X4 BMW Motorrad Limited Edition Action Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Jiiva and Priya Bhavani Shankar’s Sci-Fi Horror Black Now Available on Prime Video
  4. Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali OTT Release Date: Kannada Language Romantic Drama Now Streaming on Prime Video
  5. Google Gemini API, AI Studio Gets a ‘Grounding with Google Search’ Feature for Developers
  6. Squid Game Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Siddhant Chaturvedi Starrer Action Film Yudhra Now Streaming on Prime Video
  8. Thawing Permafrost Releases Greenhouse Gases, Contributing to Global Warming
  9. Rare Sea Smoke and Streaming Snow Phenomena Captured Near Pine Island Glacier
  10. China’s New Astronaut Group Begins Lunar Mission Training in Beijing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »