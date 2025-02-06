OnePlus 13 Mini is rumoured to be in development as a small-screen model sporting similar internals as the OnePlus 13. Now, a tipster has suggested that the purported handset will be equipped with a bar-shaped rear camera module, unlike its flagship counterpart which has a circular camera unit. It is said to have a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Upon launch, the purported OnePlus 13 Mini is speculated to join the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R.

OnePlus 13 Mini Camera Details Leak

In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared details about the purported OnePlus 13 Mini's camera unit. It is said to be equipped with a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x vertical zoom. This rumour contradicts previous claims made by the same tipster who suggested the inclusion of a rear camera setup.

The change in the camera unit's design is in line with OnePlus confirming that it will unveil several smartphones later this year with a different design. As per OnePlus industrial designer Hao Ran, the brand would launch a new OnePlus design language in 2025 and move to a new design centre.

OnePlus 13 Mini Specifications (Expected)

Past reports indicate that the purported OnePlus 13 Mini will sport a 6.31-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED flat display with slim and uniform bezels. It is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, housed in a glass body with a metal middle frame. It is expected to feature a short-focus in-screen fingerprint sensor for security.

For optics, the phone may sport a dual or triple camera unit, which is speculated to include a 50-megapixel camera with Sony IMX906 sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with either 2x or 3x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera.

While the OnePlus 13 Mini moniker is likely, reports suggest it could also adopt the OnePlus 13T name.

