Hikers Stumble Upon 600 Gold Coins in Czech Forest Near Polish Border

Two hikers discovered 600 gold coins in a Czech forest, possibly hidden during WWII. The treasure's origin spans empires and fuels speculation and research.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 May 2025 22:34 IST
Highlights
  • 600 gold coins found by hikers in Czech forest near Polish border
  • Coins date back to 1808–1915, span Austria-Hungary to Ottoman Empire
  • Treasure may have been hidden during Nazi or post-WWII upheaval
Two hikers accidentally discovered a treasure trove in Czech Republic . While taking a stroll in the forests surrounding Zvičina Hill in the Krkonoše Mountains near Poland's border, they spotted an aluminium can and an iron box protruding slightly above the surface in a stone mound. The containers contained about 600 gold coins and a stunning assortment of gold artifacts. Discovery of this treasure worth more than $340,000 has drawn attention of researchers, arising questions about both the origin of the coins and how did they end up in such a remote location.

Tracing the origin of coins

According to the report by Vojtěch Brádle, a numismatist from the Museum of Eastern Bohemia, the majority of the coins were minted between 1808 and 1915. They originate from the Austria-Hungarian Empire, particularly under the reign of Emperor Franz Joseph I. Some of the coins feature countermarks minted in the Kingdom of Serbs, Croats, and Slovenians after the collapse of the Austro-Hungarian Empire.


The 598 coins cover a broad historical period, containing currency from France, Belgium, the Ottoman Empire, and Russia too. The range of provenances makes it difficult to track how the coins got to where they were, or just why they were stashed away at all. “It is hard to say whether it was Czech, German, or Jewish gold,” said Petr Grulich, director of the Museum of Eastern Bohemia, according to Dailymail.

Theories about the hiding place

There are several theories and speculation about how these coins and artifacts were hidden in such a remote location. One theory suggests that the items were concealed during Nazi Germany's occupation of Czechoslovakia.


Following the Munich Agreement of 1938, large numbers of Jews and Czechs fled their homes in the annexed Sudetenland to escape persecution. Some historians believe that the treasure was buried during this time in an effort to protect it from the invading Nazi forces.

 

  Hikers Stumble Upon 600 Gold Coins in Czech Forest Near Polish Border
