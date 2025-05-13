Amazfit Bip 6 was introduced in the US a few weeks back. The company has now teased the launch of the smartwatch in India. The Indian variant is tipped to provide slightly longer usage time than the global version of the watch. It is expected to arrive in the country with a design similar to that of its global counterpart. The preceding Amazfit Bip 5, with up to 10 days of usage time and a 1.91-inch LCD screen, was unveiled in India in August 2023 at Rs. 7,499.

Amazfit Bip 6 India Launch: All We Know

The Amazfit Bip 6 will arrive in India soon, the company teased in an X post. The exact launch date has not yet been announced. The caption touts the upcoming smartwatch to be "Premium. Powerful. Practical." The teaser suggests that the Indian variant will likely come with a design similar to the global version.

A 91Mobiles report suggested that the Amazfit Bip 6 will be unveiled in India next week. As per the report, the Indian model will have a 2,000 nits display, inbuilt GPS support and up to 15 days of battery life.

The global variant of the Amazfit Bip 6 comes with a 1.97-inch AMOLED screen with up to 2,000 nits peak brightness level. The watch display has a tempered glass cover and anti-fingerprint coating as well. It runs on ZeppOS 4.5, backed by OpenAI, out-of-the-box.

The Amazfit Bip 6 global model carries a 340mAh battery, which is said to offer up to 14 days of battery life with typical usage. With heavy usage, the watch can provide up to six days of usage time, while in battery-saving mode, it can last for up to 26 days.

Amazfit equips the Bip 6 smartwatch with heart rate, blood oxygen level, stress, sleep and menstrual health trackers. It has a 5 ATM rating and supports Bluetooth calling as well as offline OSM maps for navigation. The watch body, without straps, measures 46.3 x 40.2 x 10.45mm in size and weighs 27.9g.

In the US, the Amazfit Bip 6 launched at $79.99 (roughly Rs. 6,800) and is offered in Black, Charcoal, Red, and Stone shades.

