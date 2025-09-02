Technology News
English Edition

Realme Watch 5 Design Leaked; Will Reportedly Feature 1.97-Inch AMOLED Screen

Realme Watch 5 is said to offer up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 September 2025 17:16 IST
Realme Watch 5 Design Leaked; Will Reportedly Feature 1.97-Inch AMOLED Screen

Photo Credit: Xpertpick

Realme Watch 5 may arrive in black and silver colour options

Highlights
  • Realme Watch 5 may sport a 1.97-inch square AMOLED screen
  • The smartwatch may pack a 460mAh battery
  • The Realme Watch 5 may include a dedicated gaming mode
Advertisement

The Realme Watch 5 could launch soon, according to recent reports, and details of the smartwatch's design and features have now surfaced online. It is expected to succeed the Realme Watch 3 series, which was introduced in 2022. A new report offers a glimpse at leaked design renders and some of the key specificatins of the Realme Watch 5, which may or may eventually be launched in India. The company last introduced the Realme Watch S2 in 2024, with up to 20 days of battery life and an IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

Realme Watch 5 Leaked Design Renders, Key Features

The Realme Watch 5 will be equipped with a 1.97-inch square AMOLED screen, with a resolution of 390×450 pixels and a peak brightness level of 600 nits, according to an Xpertpick report. It will likely allow users to customise their experience with more than 300 watch faces, which can be designed and animated.

The report added that the Realme Watch 5 will likely provide high-quality Bluetooth calling, along with support for GPS, GNSS systems and integrated NFC. It may also support Bluetooth intercom, letting users make voice calls directly from the smartwatch without a phone.

The Realme Watch 5 may include a dedicated gaming mode tailored for mobile gamers, providing real-time performance monitoring and instant access to gaming tools. It could come with an IP68 rating for resistance against dust and water. The leaked images suggest that the Realme Watch 5 will likely be sold in two finishes, including a black case paired with a black strap and a silver case paired with a silver strap.

The Realme Watch 5 may pack a 460mAh battery, offering up to 14 days of use on a single charge, the report added. With a customisable Light Smart Mode, the watch may last for up to 20 days, while the company may offer a battery guarantee of up to five years. The smartwatch is likely to see a global launch soon, but its availability in India remains unclear, according to the report. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme Watch 5, Realme Watch 5 Design, Realme Watch 5 Features, Realme Watch 5 Launch, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Launch Date Leaked; Said to Debut Alongside Project Moohan XR Headset

Related Stories

Realme Watch 5 Design Leaked; Will Reportedly Feature 1.97-Inch AMOLED Screen
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Saiyaara is All Set to Stream on This OTT Platform in September
  2. Realme 15T With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Debuts in India: See Price
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Deals on Smartphones, Laptops Teased
  4. Google Pixel 10a Tipped to Come With Last Year's Tensor Chip
  5. Xiaomi 16 Series Launch Timeline Revealed in New Leak
  6. Realme 15T 5G India Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  7. Apple Marks iPhone 8 Plus as Vintage Alongside These MacBook Models
  8. Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro Available for Purchase in India: See Price, Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless 80th Anniversary Edition Launched in India With Up to 60 Hour Battery Life
  2. Call of Duty Film Adaption Said to Be a 'Priority' at Paramount, Negotiations on to Acquire Rights
  3. Cannibal Solar Storm May Trigger Auroras as Powerful Geomagnetic Storm to Hit Earth Soon
  4. Apple's iPhone 8 Plus Listed as Vintage Product Ahead of iPhone 17 Launch, 11-Inch MacBook Air Now Obsolete
  5. Hidden Reason Behind Portugal’s Deadly Earthquakes Finally Explained
  6. YouTube Reportedly Cracks Down on Premium Family Plan Sharing With Location-Based Checks
  7. Redmi 15 5G, Redmi 14 Pro 5G Series Prices Dropped During Diwali With Xiaomi Sale
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Deals and Discounts on Samsung Phones, Laptops, and More Teased
  9. El Salvador to Host First Government-Backed Bitcoin Conference in November
  10. OpenAI Shares New Safeguard Plans to Protect Teenagers and Users Facing Emotional Distress
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »