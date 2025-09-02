The Realme Watch 5 could launch soon, according to recent reports, and details of the smartwatch's design and features have now surfaced online. It is expected to succeed the Realme Watch 3 series, which was introduced in 2022. A new report offers a glimpse at leaked design renders and some of the key specificatins of the Realme Watch 5, which may or may eventually be launched in India. The company last introduced the Realme Watch S2 in 2024, with up to 20 days of battery life and an IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

Realme Watch 5 Leaked Design Renders, Key Features

The Realme Watch 5 will be equipped with a 1.97-inch square AMOLED screen, with a resolution of 390×450 pixels and a peak brightness level of 600 nits, according to an Xpertpick report. It will likely allow users to customise their experience with more than 300 watch faces, which can be designed and animated.

The report added that the Realme Watch 5 will likely provide high-quality Bluetooth calling, along with support for GPS, GNSS systems and integrated NFC. It may also support Bluetooth intercom, letting users make voice calls directly from the smartwatch without a phone.

The Realme Watch 5 may include a dedicated gaming mode tailored for mobile gamers, providing real-time performance monitoring and instant access to gaming tools. It could come with an IP68 rating for resistance against dust and water. The leaked images suggest that the Realme Watch 5 will likely be sold in two finishes, including a black case paired with a black strap and a silver case paired with a silver strap.

The Realme Watch 5 may pack a 460mAh battery, offering up to 14 days of use on a single charge, the report added. With a customisable Light Smart Mode, the watch may last for up to 20 days, while the company may offer a battery guarantee of up to five years. The smartwatch is likely to see a global launch soon, but its availability in India remains unclear, according to the report.