Realme P4x 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More

Realme P4x 5G will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart in three colourways.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 December 2025 06:00 IST
Realme P4x 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Realme P4x 5G is going to be the third phone in India in the Realme P4 series

Highlights
  • Realme P4x 5G is teased to sport dual rear cameras
  • Realme P4x 5G will feature at least 8GB of RAM
  • The price in India of the phone was recently leaked
Realme P4x 5G will launch in India in a few hours. In the days leading up to its debut, the Chinese smartphone maker has been teasing the design, colourways, key specifications, and features of the Realme P4x 5G. It is confirmed to be available in the country in three colourways via an e-commerce platform. Moreover, it is teased to feature a dual rear camera setup, housed inside a pill-shaped camera module. The company claims that the phone will provide MIL-STD 810H durability. On top of this, it will feature a VC FrostCare cooling system to maintain thermals.

Here is all you need to know about the upcoming Realme P4x 5G ahead of its launch later today, including expected price in India, key features, and technical specifications.

Realme P4x 5G India Launch Details

The Realme P4x 5G will be launched in India later today at 12pm (noon) IST. While the company has yet to confirm whether it will host a dedicated live launch event for the handset or not, it could be unveiled through a soft launch, too. If the company decides to host an event, the same will be available on the Realme India YouTube channel and other social media platforms.

Realme P4x 5G Price in India, Availability (Expected)

Realme P4x 5G price in India recently surfaced online. The base variant of the soon-to-be-launched handset will reportedly be priced at Rs. 15,999, while offering 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. On the other hand, the higher-end model, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is expected to cost Rs. 17,499.

realme p4x 5g

Lastly, the top-end configuration of the Realme P4x 5G, which might offer 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, will reportedly be priced at Rs. 19,499. The upcoming Realme P4x 5G will go on sale in India via Flipkart and the Realme India online store. It is confirmed to be offered in white, green, and pink colourways.

Realme P4x 5G Specifications, Features (Expected)

Coming to its specifications, the Realme P4x 5G is confirmed to be equipped with a display that offers up to 144Hz screen refresh rate and up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The screen size is yet to be revealed. In terms of performance, the tech firm claims that the handset has managed to score more than 7,80,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. It will be powered by an octa core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset, which will be able to achieve a peak clock speed of 2.6GHz

Additionally, to control the temperatures during intense tasks, it will ship with a VC FrostCare cooling system and a 5,300 sq mm heat dissipation area. The VC system is claimed to help the Realme P4x 5G in reducing the CPU temperatures by a 20-degree Celsius. The handset is teased to feature 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 built-in storage. It will also ship with up to 10GB extendable virtual RAM support.

For optics, the Realme P4x 5G will be equipped with a 50-megapixel AI camera, with the capability of recording up to 4K resolution videos. The marketing images show another unspecified rear camera lens, too. It will offer MIL-STD 810H durability, too. Lastly, the tech firm says that its upcoming Realme P4x 5G will provide 9 hours of “popular FPS gaming” battery backup and 20.6 hours of YouTube video playback.

Comments

Further reading: Realme P4x 5G, Realme P4x 5G price in India, Realme P4x 5G specifications, Realme P4x 5G Features, Realme P4x 5G India launch, Realme
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
