Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Deals and Discounts on Samsung Phones, Laptops, and More Teased

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is confirmed to begin soon.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 September 2025 17:31 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 duration is currently unknown

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 deals will refresh every night
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will list the top 100 deals
  • The company has yet to announce the duration of the sale
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will list several electronics from brands like Samsung, iQOO, Apple, OnePlus, HP, Boat, and Sony. The sale event will begin soon, offering smartphones, laptops, smart home appliances, smart TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, true wireless stereos (TWS), and phone accessories at relatively low prices. Samsung's flagship from last year, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, is also confirmed to be available during the sale at a discounted price.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 to Bring Deals on Laptops, Samsung Phones

The e-commerce firm recently announced that its upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will be live soon. Soon after, a microsite for the sale event also went live, revealing the bank offers and deals that buyers will be able to avail themselves of. Now, the microsite has been updated to tease the possible prices at which various laptops and smartphones will be sold.

An Asus laptop with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU will be available for under Rs. 60,000 with bank offers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. Customers can also purchase the HP 15 with the Intel i5 13th Gen processor for less than Rs. 50,000.

Other laptops, like the Dell Inspiron with a 13th Gen Intel processor, will also be sold at a relatively low price. One of the Asus VivoBook series laptops is teased to be available at under Rs. 80,000, during the sale event. On top of this, a Lenovo IdeaPad model with an Intel 13th Gen processor will be priced under Rs. 60,000 as well.

The company has also revealed the list of Samsung smartphones that will be listed at a discounted price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. The South Korean tech giant's Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy M06 5G, Galaxy M16 5G, Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A56 5G, and Galaxy A36 5G have been included in the list.

Last year's Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 can also be bought by interested customers at a relatively low price. The company claims that buyers will be able to save more than Rs. 10,000 on Samsung smartphones during the upcoming sale event.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will also give interest-free EMI options to customers, along with exchange bonuses. Apart from Samsung, the e-commerce company will give buyers an opportunity to grab smartphones and their accessories from brands like Apple, iQOO, and OnePlus, which will be available on Amazon at a discount of up to 40 percent. SBI debit and credit card holders will be able to claim an instant discount of up to 10 percent. The same can also be applicable for SBI credit card EMI transactions.

On top of this, the Amazon-branded smart home Echo devices, such as Alexa, Fire TV, and Kindle e-readers, will be available at a discount of up to 50 percent. The company has not announced the exact commencement date and duration of the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. However, it has advised its customers to save their credit and debit card details, activate their bank cards for online transactions, and save or update their delivery addresses for a faster checkout.

