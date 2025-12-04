Technology News
English Edition

Zendaya-Starrer Euphoria Season 3 OTT Release Date Teased: When, Where to Watch Online

Euphoria Season 3 is back after so much waiting and there is a time jump in the new one!

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 December 2025 21:00 IST
Zendaya-Starrer Euphoria Season 3 OTT Release Date Teased: When, Where to Watch Online

Photo Credit: YouTube/ HBO Max

Season 3 of Euphoria will witness the return of beloved characters and the introduction of new ones

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Directed, created and written by Sam Levinson
  • Soon Going to make its launch in the next year
  • HBO Max is the platform to launch the season 3
Advertisement

Euphoria's long-awaited season 3 is all set to bring back emotional intensity in a bold world that captivates the attention of the viewers. The show has been created by Sam Levinson, and continues to explore the themes of identity, addiction, love, trauma and more with coming-of-age things. At this time with the help of mature spectacles, things have been showcased. After four years of delay, the season is finally prepared to release with fresh content and a deeper tone with a dark world and a leap of time.

When and Where to Watch

Season 3 of Euphoria will premiere in Spring 2026, as per HBO Max's teaser. In India, it is expected to be available on JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video. However, the show's exact release date is yet to be announced. 

Trailer and Plot

Euphoria Season 3 is all set to land after a wait of four years, so audiences are excited to watch. While its trailer is not yet out, the show's characters are now expected to be entering adulthood. There is a time jump that lets a shift from high school place to mature conflicts related to the real life world. The show's tone is quite dark with themes of morality, complexity and emotional strength. The results will go on to navigate the story along with the characters that face the adulthood reality.

Cast and Crew

The highly anticipated Euphoria Season 3 returns with creator, writer, and director Sam Levinson at the helm. The main cast features the core group of actors reprising their roles, including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow.

This new season is expected to introduce numerous new faces, with confirmed additions to the ensemble including Rosalía, Asante Blackk, veteran actress Sharon Stone, and Danielle Deadwyler.

Reception

Euphoria is such a relatable series with many that it has been anticipated for a long time for its heartfelt scenes and different twists in it. It has no IMDb rating yet.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HBO Max, IMDb, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Flipkart Buy Buy 2025 Sale: Nothing Phone 3, Phone 3a, CMF Phone 2 Pro, More to Get Discounts
Supermoon and Geminid Meteor Shower 2025 Set to Peak Soon: How to See It

Related Stories

Zendaya-Starrer Euphoria Season 3 OTT Release Date Teased: When, Where to Watch Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Buy Buy 2025 Sale With Discounts on iPhone 16 Begins on This Date
  2. Flipkart Buy Buy 2025 Sale: Nothing Phone 3, Phone 3a Deals Revealed
  3. Apple Watch's Hypertension Notifications Feature Comes to India
  4. Realme Watch 5 Launched in India With Up to 16-Day Battery Life: See Price
  5. Realme P4x 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery: See Price, Features
  6. Pranav Mohanlal's Horror Thriller 'Dies Irae' Streams on OTT Soon
  7. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Could Launch With This Notable Design Change
  8. Apple Rolls Out iOS 26.2 RC Update for iPhone With These Fixes
  9. Super Moon and Geminid Meteor Shower 2025 Set to Peak Soon: How to See It
#Latest Stories
  1. Zendaya-Starrer Euphoria Season 3 OTT Release Date Teased: When, Where to Watch Online
  2. Stephen OTT Release Details: All You Need to Know About This Gomathi Shankar-Starring Thriller
  3. New Study Shows Antarctic Waters Unleashed Ancient Carbon at the Ice Age’s End
  4. Kuttram Purindhavan: The Guilty One OTT Release Details: Know When, Where to Watch Crime-Thriller Series Online
  5. Xiaomi Mix Tri-Fold Smartphone Reportedly Listed on Certification Website, Could Launch Soon
  6. Sberbank CEO Herman Gref on Developing AI Amid Sanctions and Bringing AI to India
  7. Scientists Find Clock on Mars Runs 477 Microseconds Faster Than Earth
  8. Lee OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Kate Winslet-Starrer Biography Drama Online?
  9. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Streams on OTT Soon: Everything You Need to Know
  10. Supermoon and Geminid Meteor Shower 2025 Set to Peak Soon: How to See It
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »