The Tamil crime thriller Kuttram Purindhavan: The Guilty One is a web series, directed by Selvamani Muniyappan. It is set to make its digital debut tomorrow. The show will be released in Tamil, along with some dubbed versions in Malayalam, Hindi and Telugu. The web series is a suspense-driven crime thriller that is based on the disappearance of a young girl in a small village. Here is everything you need to know about the plot, cast and other details.

When and Where to Watch Kuttram Purindhavan: The Guilty One

Kuttram Purindhavan: The Guilty One is a Tamil-language crime thriller. The web series will be available to stream on December 5th on Sony LIV.

Official Trailer and Plot

The trailer of Kuttram Purindhavan: The Guilty One introduces a man named Bhaskar, a middle-aged pharmacist who is on the verge of retirement. His life takes an unexpected turn when a man approaches him to help his young daughter, who has been assaulted. Initially not sure, later Bhaskar discovers the girl has gone missing and initiates a police investigation.At the same time, the series also explores the side of Bhaskar and his life struggles. His son is suffering from a condition that needs immediate medical intervention.

At around the same time, the emotional and financial burden of retiring is all too much for him to handle. As the investigation dives deeper, it puts Bhaskar and his family under a serious threat, and this act may have triggered some far-reaching repercussions.

Cast and Crew

Selvamani Muniyappan has directed Kuttram Purindhavan: The Guilty One and it stars Pasupathy, Vidaarth, Lizzie Antony, and many others.

Reception

Kuttram Purindhavan: The Guilty One is based on the disappearance of a young girl, and they entangle themselves in a web of secrets. The show is yet to be released and hence has no IMDB rating available.