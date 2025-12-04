The Hunter: Chapter 1 OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Tamil Mystery Thriller

The Hunter: Chapter 1 is a Telugu movie based on thriller and mystery. It was released on June 13, 2025. There is a writer named Siva played by Vaibhav Reddy. After a health episode, he gets stuck in the murder case. One after another, there are a series of crimes getting unraveled. The story is dark and it becomes interesting to see that one event led to another and somewhere connected. Sherief is the director of the movie.

When and Where to Watch

The Hunter is going to be released on Aha Tamil from December 4, 2025 after its celluloid release on June 13, 2025.

Trailer and Plot

The movie trailer is out on YouTube and it's based on a nurse's suspicious death which led to the series of events and also involves a crime writer who gets stuck into this murder mystery and finds the reason behind it. The movie provides a different story and also in a really interesting manner. The chemistry of the actors is really stellar to see and the story gives you goosebumps.

Cast and Crew

The main actor of The Hunter: Chapter 1 is Vaibhav Reddy opposite Nandita Swetha. The other actors are Tanya Hope, and Saras Menon. The movie has been directed by Sherief. Rajasekhar Annabhimoju and Sai Kiran Bathula are the producers.

Reception

The movie was well recepted by the audiences and critics for its mystery related quirky approach. The movie doesn't have an IMDb rating.