Technology News
English Edition

The Hunter: Chapter 1 OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Tamil Mystery Thriller

The Hunter: Chapter 1,” starring Vaibhav Reddy, is a gripping Telugu thriller where a crime writer gets trapped in a chilling murder mystery.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 December 2025 22:15 IST
The Hunter: Chapter 1 OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Tamil Mystery Thriller

Photo Credit: Aha Tamil

The Hunter is going to be released on Aha Tamil from December 4, 2025

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Directed by Sherief, a crime based thriller
  • Acted by Vaibhav Reddy and Nandita Swetha
  • Released on Aha Tamil from December 4, 2025
Advertisement

The Hunter: Chapter 1 is a Telugu movie based on thriller and mystery. It was released on June 13, 2025. There is a writer named Siva played by Vaibhav Reddy. After a health episode, he gets stuck in the murder case. One after another, there are a series of crimes getting unraveled. The story is dark and it becomes interesting to see that one event led to another and somewhere connected. Sherief is the director of the movie.

When and Where to Watch

The Hunter is going to be released on Aha Tamil from December 4, 2025 after its celluloid release on June 13, 2025.

Trailer and Plot

The movie trailer is out on YouTube and it's based on a nurse's suspicious death which led to the series of events and also involves a crime writer who gets stuck into this murder mystery and finds the reason behind it. The movie provides a different story and also in a really interesting manner. The chemistry of the actors is really stellar to see and the story gives you goosebumps.

Cast and Crew

The main actor of The Hunter: Chapter 1 is Vaibhav Reddy opposite Nandita Swetha. The other actors are Tanya Hope, and Saras Menon. The movie has been directed by Sherief. Rajasekhar Annabhimoju and Sai Kiran Bathula are the producers.

Reception

The movie was well recepted by the audiences and critics for its mystery related quirky approach. The movie doesn't have an IMDb rating.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Aha Tamil, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Flipkart Buy Buy 2025 Sale: Nothing Phone 3, Phone 3a, CMF Phone 2 Pro, More to Get Discounts

Related Stories

The Hunter: Chapter 1 OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Tamil Mystery Thriller
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Buy Buy 2025 Sale With Discounts on iPhone 16 Begins on This Date
  2. Flipkart Buy Buy 2025 Sale: Nothing Phone 3, Phone 3a Deals Revealed
  3. Apple Watch's Hypertension Notifications Feature Comes to India
  4. Apple Rolls Out iOS 26.2 RC Update for iPhone With These Fixes
  5. Realme Watch 5 Launched in India With Up to 16-Day Battery Life: See Price
  6. JWST Spots an Exoplanet Losing Its Atmosphere in a Huge Helium Stream
#Latest Stories
  1. James Webb Space Telescope Spots an Exoplanet Losing Its Atmosphere in a Huge Helium Stream
  2. Icy Moons Might Have Oceans That Briefly Boil, Study Suggests
  3. China's Zhuque-3 Reaches Orbit but Booster Explodes in Failed Landing Attempt
  4. Blue Origin to Fly First Wheelchair User to Space on NS-37 Mission
  5. The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Comedy Talk Show
  6. Zendaya-Starrer Euphoria Season 3 OTT Release Date Teased: When, Where to Watch Online
  7. The Hunter: Chapter 1 OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Tamil Mystery Thriller
  8. Stephen OTT Release Details: All You Need to Know About This Gomathi Shankar-Starring Thriller
  9. New Study Shows Antarctic Waters Unleashed Ancient Carbon at the Ice Age’s End
  10. Kuttram Purindhavan: The Guilty One OTT Release Details: Know When, Where to Watch Crime-Thriller Series Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »