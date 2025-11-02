Technology News
English Edition

Hubble Observes Massive Stellar Eruption from EK Draconis, Hinting at Life’s Origins

Astronomers using Hubble and ground telescopes observed a two-phase coronal mass ejection from EK Draconis, a young Sun-like star.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 November 2025 22:46 IST
Hubble Observes Massive Stellar Eruption from EK Draconis, Hinting at Life’s Origins

Photo Credit: NAO

Astronomers spot a massive solar storm from young star EK Draconis via Hubble, revealing life clues.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Hubble records massive coronal mass ejection from EK Draconis
  • Young Sun-like star offers model for early solar activity
  • Eruption may drive chemistry linked to life’s origins
Advertisement

A strong solar storm that is erupting from a young star that resembles the Sun has been directly observed by astronomers, providing hints about the possible chemistry of life. An international team led by Kosuke Namekata of Kyoto University used the Hubble Space Telescope and ground-based observatories to record a coronal mass ejection (CME), a massive stellar eruption from the star EK Draconis. Enough energy was contained in this powerful, two-phase explosion to propel chemical reactions in a planet's atmosphere, producing greenhouse gases and organic molecules.

Observing a Young Star's Eruption

According to the research, EK Draconis (age ~50–125 million years) is a young Sun-like star about 111 light-years away. Scientists have been able to observe it using Hubble and ground telescopes in the ultraviolet and visible light. They imprinted a two-phase CME, the initial burst of hot plasma (~100,000 K) was released at 300550 km/s, followed roughly 10 minutes thereafter by a cooler gas (~10,000 K) at a speed of approximately 70 km/s. The cooler consumed much less energy than the hot plasma.

Implications for Planetary Life

These intense eruptions have the potential to dramatically transform the immediate planets. The molecules of the atmosphere can be broken and rebuilt into complex organics by the particles of the stellar storm. Indeed, according to the team of Namekata, fast CMEs have the ability to trigger biomolecules and greenhouse gases, which constitute some of the primary components of life. This implies that the storms of the young Sun might have aided the emergence of life on the ancient Earth, and indicates that these blasts on exoplanets may enhance their hospitability.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Astronomers, Hubble Space Telescope, EK Draconis
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
MediaTek Dimensity 8500 SoC Architecture, Specifications Leaked; Could Launch Soon
SpaceX Revises Artemis III Moon Mission with Simplified Starship Design

Related Stories

Hubble Observes Massive Stellar Eruption from EK Draconis, Hinting at Life’s Origins
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. One Piece: Into the Grand Line OTT Release Date Revealed: What You Need to Know
  2. Russian Cosmonauts Complete Second Spacewalk to Install New Experiments on ISS Exterior
  3. Dining With The Kapoors Soon on OTT: Everything You Need to Know About Streaming, Cast
#Latest Stories
  1. Hubble Observes Massive Stellar Eruption from EK Draconis, Hinting at Life’s Origins
  2. Scientists Detect Hidden Magnetic Waves That Could Explain the Sun’s Mysterious Heat
  3. Scientists Propose Space-Based Carbon-Neutral Data Centres for Sustainable Computing
  4. SpaceX Falcon Heavy Launch of Private Griffin Moon Lander Pushed to 2026 Amid Testing Phase
  5. Russian Cosmonauts Complete Second Spacewalk to Install New Experiments on ISS Exterior
  6. Tsinghua Scientists Create Light-Powered AI Chip Running at 12.5 GHz
  7. LIGO Detect Possible Second-Generation Black Holes with Extreme Spins
  8. Scientists Stunned as Earth’s Magnetosphere Shows Reversed Electric Charge Patterns
  9. One Piece: Into the Grand Line OTT Release Date Revealed: What You Need to Know
  10. Ballad of a Small Player Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch This Collin Farrell Starrer Movie
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »