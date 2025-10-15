Mission Drishti, crafted by the Indian Space-tech firm, GalaxEye, is the very first satellite mission that is set to launch in 2026. This will be the world's first multisensor Earth Observation (EO) satellite that will aim to explore the Earth like never before. Significantly, it is set to deploy a constellation of satellites for the next four years, i.e., until 2029. The ultimate goal of Mission Drishti will revolve around achieving the real-time images of Earth, which can be used effectively around the world and transform how geospatial intelligence is used.

How Will Mission Drishti Work

As specified in GalaxEye, Mission Drishti has marked the emergence of India's first privately built satellite that weighs over 160 kgs. It possesses the highest resolution to date, offering 1.5-meter resolution that will further enable the government, defense agencies, and industries to undertake geospatial analysis for a range of applications. Mission Drishti is set to create a constellation, wherein 8-12 satellites will be deployed by the year 2029.

Another advantage of this satellite lies in its consistency. This satellite can perform observations in any weather condition and at any time of the day. Previously, Drishti has undergone stringent structural tests at the ISRO's U R Rao Satellite Center that examined its capability to showcase resilience to the environment's extremity in space, which it completed successfully.

Adding to it, Suyash Singh, CEO of GalaxEye, stated, “Mission Drishti unlocks a new era of actionable data and turns space technology into intelligence for decision-makers.” In this generation of Artificial Intelligence, Mission Drishti will raise the country's standards in the evolving Earth observation market.