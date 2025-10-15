Apple is gearing up to refresh its laptop and tablet product categories this month. While details about the launch are under wraps, a company official has now teased the launch of a new MacBook model on social media. As per a seasoned journalist, this could be a hint towards the M5 MacBook Pro, whose debut is said to be on the cards. It may be introduced alongside two other new products, although Apple is unlikely to host a dedicated October event.

Apple Teases MacBook Pro Launch

Greg Joswiak, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing at Apple, posted a teaser of the upcoming MacBook Pro in a post on X (formerly Twitter). In the short teaser video, we can see a laptop in a V-shaped silhouette. Although its complete design is yet to be revealed, the MacBook Pro is teased in a blue colourway. It appears to be similar to the Sky Blue colour option of the current MacBook Air lineup, as well as the new iPhone Air.

Mmmmm… something powerful is coming. pic.twitter.com/hHDYwuisJC — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) October 14, 2025

The video itself also carries a key clue. To begin with, the V-shape of the MacBook Pro translates to 5 in Roman numerals, hinting towards the M5 chipset that it is expected to be powered by.

Secondly, the post's caption reads, “Mmmmm… something powerful is coming.” The five M's are perhaps also an indicator of the latest Apple M5 SoC on the MacBook Pro.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman corroborated our thoughts. In a quote post, the journalist simply wrote, “M5 MacBook Pro.”

According to previous reports, Apple is said to have two MacBook Pro models in the pipeline, codenamed J714 and J716. Both are expected to come with the M5 chipset, making them one of the company's first devices to do so. Recent videos emerging from Russia suggest 12 per cent faster multi-core CPU performance and up to 36 per cent faster GPU performance compared to the M4 chipset, albeit for the iPad Pro models.

Meanwhile, here's what to expect from Apple's October event.

Aside from the new chip, no other upgrades are expected to be on the cards for the upcoming laptop. The M5 MacBook Pro could be offered in a single 14-inch variant with a 10-core CPU.