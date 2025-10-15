Technology News
Apple Teases M5 MacBook Pro Launch Ahead of October Event: What to Expect

The M5 MacBook Pro could come with a 14-inch display and a 10-core CPU.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 15 October 2025 09:04 IST
Apple Teases M5 MacBook Pro Launch Ahead of October Event: What to Expect

Photo Credit: Apple

The teaser hints towards a new blue colourway of the M5 MacBook Pro

Highlights
  • Greg Joswiak shared a blue MacBook silhouette on X as a teaser
  • The V-shape in the teaser alludes to the new M5 chipset
  • Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman confirmed it as the M5 MacBook Pro
Apple is gearing up to refresh its laptop and tablet product categories this month. While details about the launch are under wraps, a company official has now teased the launch of a new MacBook model on social media. As per a seasoned journalist, this could be a hint towards the M5 MacBook Pro, whose debut is said to be on the cards. It may be introduced alongside two other new products, although Apple is unlikely to host a dedicated October event.

Apple Teases MacBook Pro Launch

Greg Joswiak, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing at Apple, posted a teaser of the upcoming MacBook Pro in a post on X (formerly Twitter). In the short teaser video, we can see a laptop in a V-shaped silhouette. Although its complete design is yet to be revealed, the MacBook Pro is teased in a blue colourway. It appears to be similar to the Sky Blue colour option of the current MacBook Air lineup, as well as the new iPhone Air.

The video itself also carries a key clue. To begin with, the V-shape of the MacBook Pro translates to 5 in Roman numerals, hinting towards the M5 chipset that it is expected to be powered by.

Secondly, the post's caption reads, “Mmmmm… something powerful is coming.” The five M's are perhaps also an indicator of the latest Apple M5 SoC on the MacBook Pro.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman corroborated our thoughts. In a quote post, the journalist simply wrote, “M5 MacBook Pro.”

According to previous reports, Apple is said to have two MacBook Pro models in the pipeline, codenamed J714 and J716. Both are expected to come with the M5 chipset, making them one of the company's first devices to do so. Recent videos emerging from Russia suggest 12 per cent faster multi-core CPU performance and up to 36 per cent faster GPU performance compared to the M4 chipset, albeit for the iPad Pro models.

Meanwhile, here's what to expect from Apple's October event.

Aside from the new chip, no other upgrades are expected to be on the cards for the upcoming laptop. The M5 MacBook Pro could be offered in a single 14-inch variant with a 10-core CPU.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
