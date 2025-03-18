Technology News
Microlightning in Water Droplets Could Explain the Origin of Life on Earth

Research suggests that microlightning from water droplets, rather than large lightning strikes, may have triggered life’s origins.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 March 2025 23:27 IST
Photo Credit: Pexels/Sergej Eckhardt

Study challenges the Miller-Urey hypothesis on life’s origins

  • Microlightning in water droplets may have formed organic molecules
  • Study challenges the Miller-Urey hypothesis on life’s origins
  • Water spray alone can generate carbon-nitrogen bonds for life
Life on Earth may have emerged not from a single, dramatic lightning strike but through countless tiny electrical discharges occurring in water droplets. Research indicates that microlightning, generated by crashing waves or waterfalls, could have led to the formation of essential organic molecules. Scientists have long debated how life began, with theories suggesting that lightning interacting with early atmospheric gases may have created crucial compounds. However, new findings suggest that small electrical charges produced in water spray could have played a key role in the process, offering an alternative explanation to the widely known Miller-Urey hypothesis.

Organic Molecules Formed Without External Electricity

According to the study published in Science Advances, water droplets subjected to a mixture of gases believed to be present in Earth's early atmosphere resulted in the formation of organic molecules. The research, led by Richard Zare, the Marguerite Blake Wilbur Professor of Natural Science at Stanford University, explored how water spray generated electrical charges capable of forming carbon-nitrogen bonds—essential for life. Postdoctoral scholars Yifan Meng and Yu Xia, along with graduate student Jinheng Xu, contributed to the study, which challenges the idea that lightning strikes were necessary to initiate the chemical reactions leading to life.

Microlightning and Chemical Reactions in Water Droplets

The research team discovered that water droplets of varying sizes developed opposite electrical charges when dispersed. Larger droplets typically carried a positive charge, while smaller ones were negatively charged. When these oppositely charged droplets came into proximity, tiny electrical sparks—termed "microlightning" by Zare—were observed. These discharges were captured using high-speed cameras, revealing flashes of energy powerful enough to drive chemical reactions.


When room-temperature water was sprayed into a gas mixture containing nitrogen, methane, carbon dioxide, and ammonia—compounds believed to be abundant on early Earth—organic molecules such as hydrogen cyanide, glycine, and uracil were produced. These findings suggest that microlightning from water droplets may have contributed significantly to the formation of life's building blocks, without the need for large-scale lightning strikes.

A New Perspective on Life's Origins

Zare stated in Tech Explore that water droplets in constant motion—whether crashing into rocks or dispersing into the air—could have repeatedly generated these microelectric discharges. This mechanism, he explained, may resolve challenges associated with the Miller-Urey hypothesis, which has been criticised for its reliance on infrequent lightning events over vast oceans.


Beyond its implications for the origins of life, the study also aligns with previous research from Zare's team on the reactivity of water droplets. Prior investigations have demonstrated how divided water can spontaneously generate hydrogen peroxide and contribute to ammonia production. He emphasised that while water is often perceived as chemically passive, when broken into tiny droplets, it becomes highly reactive, capable of driving significant chemical transformations.

Further reading: Origin of Life, Microlightning, Water Droplets, Organic Molecules, Prebiotic Chemistry
