Technology News
English Edition

Hubble Captures Stunning Infrared Image of Sh2-284, a Massive Stellar Nursery

Hubble’s infrared imaging of Sh2-284 unveils stars hidden within dense gas and dust, offering insights into star formation.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 March 2025 20:53 IST
Hubble Captures Stunning Infrared Image of Sh2-284, a Massive Stellar Nursery

Photo Credit: NASA/Catholic University of America

Hubble’s Infrared View Reveals Hidden Stars in Sh2-284 Nebula

Highlights
  • Hubble’s infrared image reveals young stars in Sh2-284
  • The nebula’s low-metallicity mirrors early universe conditions
  • Infrared imaging offers insights into hidden star formations
Advertisement

A vast stellar nursery, located 15,000 light-years away in the constellation Monoceros, has been revealed in remarkable detail by the Hubble Space Telescope. The image, capturing a small section of the expansive Sh2-284 emission nebula, highlights dense clouds of gas and dust illuminated by young stars. Pink clusters of newly formed stars are visible, contrasting with dark knots of dust scattered throughout the frame. The nebula, an HII region composed mainly of ionised hydrogen, is shaped by powerful radiation and stellar winds from a central star cluster.

Infrared Insights into Star Formation

According to observations from NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA), Hubble's infrared imaging has provided an in-depth look at the young stars embedded within the nebula's thick clouds. Unlike visible light, infrared wavelengths penetrate dense gas and dust, exposing stellar structures that remain concealed in optical images. The ionising influence of the Dolidze 25 star cluster, which ranges in age from 1.5 to 13 million years, has been noted as a key factor in shaping the nebula's intricate formations.

A Glimpse Into Early Universe Conditions

Studies indicate that Sh2-284 is a low-metallicity region, meaning it contains fewer elements heavier than hydrogen and helium. This characteristic mirrors the conditions of the early universe when heavier elements had yet to form through nuclear fusion. The findings contribute to research on how low-metallicity environments influence star formation and the evolution of galaxies over time.

Comparing Observations from Different Telescopes

A comparison with ground-based observations from the European Southern Observatory (ESO) showcases the advantages of infrared imaging. While visible-light images emphasise the dense gas clouds, Hubble's detailed view unveils the stars within and beyond them, offering a more comprehensive understanding of the processes occurring within Sh2-284.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Hubble, Sh2-284, Infrared Astronomy, Star Formation, Nebula, Space Exploration, NASA, ESA, Astronomy News
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Poco F7 Pro Key Features Surface Online; May Get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Release Date Confirmed, New Trailer Shows Gameplay

Related Stories

Hubble Captures Stunning Infrared Image of Sh2-284, a Massive Stellar Nursery
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F29 5G Series India Launch Date, Design and Features Confirmed
  2. Apple Officially Begins Sale of iPad Air (2025) and iPad (2025) in India
  3. Vivo X200 Ultra and Vivo X200 Pro Mini Could Launch in India
  4. iQOO Neo 10R First Impressions
  5. Jio Partners With SpaceX to Offer Starlink Broadband Services in India
  6. Pixel 9a Alleged Hands-on Video Suggests Design, Camera Interface
#Latest Stories
  1. Gladiator II Now Available For Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
  2. Mufasa: The Lion King OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. Shark Attack 3: Megalodon OTT Release: Where to Watch, Plot, Cast, and More
  4. Devil May Cry OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Mysterious Planetary-Mass Objects May Form in Young Star System Clashes
  6. New Dark Matter Hypothesis Suggests Ionisation Clue in Milky Way’s Core
  7. World’s First Modular Quantum Computer Operates at Room Temperature
  8. Hubble Captures Stunning Infrared Image of Sh2-284, a Massive Stellar Nursery
  9. Google Releases Gemma 3 Family of Open-Source AI Models, Can Run on a Single GPU
  10. South Korea to Finalise Crypto-Focussed ‘Corporate Market Participation' Guidelines by April
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »