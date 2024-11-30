In a study published in Communications Earth & Environment, scientists uncovered evidence of an immense solar storm that struck Earth around 664–663 BCE. According to reports, researchers from the University of Arizona, including dendrochronologist Dr Irina Panyushkina and radiocarbon expert Dr Timothy Jull, said this "Miyake Event" left traces in ancient tree rings. These findings highlight the potential dangers such storms pose to modern technology-dependent societies.

What Are Miyake Events?

Named after Japanese physicist Fusa Miyake, who first identified them in 2012, Miyake Events are characterised by sharp increases in radiocarbon isotopes. These events are extremely rare, with only six confirmed occurrences in the past 14,500 years. The most recent was detected in tree-ring samples from Siberia, offering crucial insight into ancient solar activity.

Radiocarbon forms when cosmic radiation interacts with nitrogen in the atmosphere, eventually converting into carbon dioxide, which trees absorb during photosynthesis. Dr Panyushkina explained in a statement that carbon-14 enters tree rings as part of the wood, recording solar activity year by year.

Evidence from Trees and Ice Cores

To confirm the findings, the team compared tree-ring data with beryllium-10 isotopes locked in ice cores from polar regions. Both isotopes increase during heightened solar activity, providing a dual record of past events.

The researchers matched the data to pinpoint the event's occurrence nearly 2,700 years ago. Dr Panyushkina said in another statement that by analysing radiocarbon in tree rings alongside beryllium-10 in polar ice, they can confirm the timing of these rare solar storms.

Implications for Modern Technology

While fascinating, such events could devastate today's technology-reliant world. Satellite networks, power grids and communication systems would be at significant risk if a storm of this magnitude occurred now, scientists warned, as per sources.