Technology News
English Edition

Evidence of Massive Solar Storm Strike on Earth 2,700 Years Ago Found in Tree Rings

A massive solar storm from 664–663 BCE was revealed through ancient tree rings, shedding light on past space weather events.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 November 2024 15:55 IST
Evidence of Massive Solar Storm Strike on Earth 2,700 Years Ago Found in Tree Rings

Photo Credit: NASA/ SDO

The researchers matched the data to pinpoint the event's occurrence nearly 2,700 years ago

Highlights
  • 664–663 BCE solar storm found in tree rings
  • Miyake Event recorded in ancient tree rings
  • Radiocarbon spikes point to solar storm
Advertisement

In a study published in Communications Earth & Environment, scientists uncovered evidence of an immense solar storm that struck Earth around 664–663 BCE. According to reports, researchers from the University of Arizona, including dendrochronologist Dr Irina Panyushkina and radiocarbon expert Dr Timothy Jull, said this "Miyake Event" left traces in ancient tree rings. These findings highlight the potential dangers such storms pose to modern technology-dependent societies.

What Are Miyake Events?

Named after Japanese physicist Fusa Miyake, who first identified them in 2012, Miyake Events are characterised by sharp increases in radiocarbon isotopes. These events are extremely rare, with only six confirmed occurrences in the past 14,500 years. The most recent was detected in tree-ring samples from Siberia, offering crucial insight into ancient solar activity.

Radiocarbon forms when cosmic radiation interacts with nitrogen in the atmosphere, eventually converting into carbon dioxide, which trees absorb during photosynthesis. Dr Panyushkina explained in a statement that carbon-14 enters tree rings as part of the wood, recording solar activity year by year.

Evidence from Trees and Ice Cores

To confirm the findings, the team compared tree-ring data with beryllium-10 isotopes locked in ice cores from polar regions. Both isotopes increase during heightened solar activity, providing a dual record of past events.

The researchers matched the data to pinpoint the event's occurrence nearly 2,700 years ago. Dr Panyushkina said in another statement that by analysing radiocarbon in tree rings alongside beryllium-10 in polar ice, they can confirm the timing of these rare solar storms.

Implications for Modern Technology

While fascinating, such events could devastate today's technology-reliant world. Satellite networks, power grids and communication systems would be at significant risk if a storm of this magnitude occurred now, scientists warned, as per sources.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: solar storm, space weather, Sun, Science, Space
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Crypto’s ‘Middle Child’ Ethereum Flounders as Rivals Gain Ground
Oppo Working on Three Smartphones With Up to 7,000mAh Batteries, Tipster Claims

Related Stories

Evidence of Massive Solar Storm Strike on Earth 2,700 Years Ago Found in Tree Rings
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 13 Tipped to Launch in IndiaÂ with This Price Tag
  2. iQOO Neo 10 Pro, iQOO Neo 10 With 6,100mAh Battery Launched
  3. [Exclusive] iQOO to Enter Offline Market Starting December
  4. OnePlus 13R Spotted on Geekbench With These Specifications
  5. Samsung's One UI 7 Update Leaks via Official Website, Hints at Features
  6. Acer M Series Hybrid MiniLED 4K Smart TVs Launched in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. James Webb Space Telescope Reveals Surprising Details of Westerlund 1 Star Cluster
  2. Evidence of Massive Solar Storm Strike on Earth 2,700 Years Ago Found in Tree Rings
  3. NASA Restores Communications with Voyager 1, Ending 2023 Power Glitch
  4. Oppo Working on Three Smartphones With Up to 7,000mAh Batteries, Tipster Claims
  5. Crypto’s ‘Middle Child’ Ethereum Flounders as Rivals Gain Ground
  6. OnePlus 13R Specifications Revealed via Geekbench Listing, Could Launch Soon
  7. OpenAI Sued by Canadian News Companies Over Alleged Copyright Breaches
  8. China Is Reportedly Trying to Protect Its Potatoes From Rising Temperatures and Climate Change Impact
  9. Lithium Mining Could Have Drastic Impact on Water Quality and Environment, Says Study
  10. ISRO Deploys Satellites to Monitor Cyclone Fengal Which Is Moving Towards Tamil Nadu
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »