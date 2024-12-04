Realme 14x could launch in India soon. While Realme has not provided any details yet, a report has suggested the phone's sale date and possible specifications. The Realme 14x is tipped to come with an IP69 rating and could include a 6,000mAh battery. It is said to come in three RAM and storage combinations and three colour options. The Realme 14x is likely to go official in December. It is expected to succeed the Realme 12x.

91Mobiles, citing industry sources, reports that Realme 14x will go on sale in India on December 18. This indicates that the launch could take place next week. It will reportedly offer an IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance and carry a 6,000mAh battery. The Realme 14x is tipped to feature a 6.67-inch HD+ display and a diamond-cutting design like previous Realme phones.

Previous leaks suggest that the Realme 14x will launch in 6GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 128GB, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage options. It is said to be available in crystal black, golden glow, and jewel red colour options.

Realme 14x 5G Price, Specifications

The Realme 14X is expected to come with upgrades over the Realme 12x 5G. The latter was launched in India in April this year with a price tag of Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

Realme 12x 5G has a 6.72-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and it runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC. It sports a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Realme has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the Realme 12X 5G with support for 45W wired SuperVOOC charging. It has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. The handset includes a Dynamic Button and supports the Air Gestures feature. It has a Mini Capsule 2.0 feature that shows users' calls, charging and other important alerts via an animation around the hole-punch cutout on the display.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.