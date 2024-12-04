Technology News
English Edition

Realme 14x Tipped to Go on Sale on December 18; Could Pack a 6,000mAh Battery

Realme 14x is tipped to feature a 6.67-inch HD+ display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 December 2024 11:52 IST
Realme 14x Tipped to Go on Sale on December 18; Could Pack a 6,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 12x was launched in india in April this year

Highlights
  • Realme 14X is expected to come with upgrades over the Realme 12x 5G
  • It is said to come with a diamond-cutting design
  • Realme has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the Realme 12X 5G
Advertisement

Realme 14x could launch in India soon. While Realme has not provided any details yet, a report has suggested the phone's sale date and possible specifications. The Realme 14x is tipped to come with an IP69 rating and could include a 6,000mAh battery. It is said to come in three RAM and storage combinations and three colour options. The Realme 14x is likely to go official in December. It is expected to succeed the Realme 12x.

91Mobiles, citing industry sources, reports that Realme 14x will go on sale in India on December 18. This indicates that the launch could take place next week. It will reportedly offer an IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance and carry a 6,000mAh battery. The Realme 14x is tipped to feature a 6.67-inch HD+ display and a diamond-cutting design like previous Realme phones.

Previous leaks suggest that the Realme 14x will launch in 6GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 128GB, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage options. It is said to be available in crystal black, golden glow, and jewel red colour options. 

Realme 14x 5G Price, Specifications 

The Realme 14X is expected to come with upgrades over the Realme 12x 5G. The latter was launched in India in April this year with a price tag of Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

Realme 12x 5G has a 6.72-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and it runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC. It sports a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Realme has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the Realme 12X 5G with support for 45W wired SuperVOOC charging. It has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. The handset includes a Dynamic Button and supports the Air Gestures feature. It has a Mini Capsule 2.0 feature that shows users' calls, charging and other important alerts via an animation around the hole-punch cutout on the display.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme 14x, Realme 12x, Realme 14x Specifications, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Intel Arc B-Series GPUs With Ray-Tracing and AI Engine Launched: Specifications
Realme 14x Tipped to Go on Sale on December 18; Could Pack a 6,000mAh Battery
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. India's Landmark Deal with Publishers Secures Free Access to 13,000 Journals
  2. iQOO 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched in India at This Price
  3. Red Magic 10 Pro Launched Globally With These Features
  4. Pani OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed, Here's When to Watch Online
  5. Vivo X200 Series India Launch Date Announced
  6. New Malayalam OTT Releases: Bougainvillea, Kishkindha Kaandam, and More
  7. Realme 14x Sale Date Leaked Alongside Battery Specifications
  8. Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro AI (2024) With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset Launched
  9. Moto G35 5G India Launch Date, Design and Key Features Revealed
  10. iQOO 13 Review: Redefining Flagship Value
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro AI (2024) With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset, 10,200mAh Battery Launched
  2. India to Launch European Proba-3 Satellites Today: How to Watch Live and Everything You Need to Know
  3. Realme 14x Tipped to Go on Sale on December 18; Could Pack a 6,000mAh Battery
  4. Intel Arc B-Series GPUs With Ray-Tracing and AI Engine Launched: Specifications
  5. Red Magic 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Indian Ocean Study Reveals Bay of Bengal Defies Ekman’s Wind-Driven Current Theory
  7. ISRO's PSLV-C59 to Launch ESA's Proba-3 Mission for Sun Corona Study
  8. New Malayalam OTT Releases: Bougainvillea, Her, Secret, Kishkindha Kaandam, and More
  9. Polar Bears in Alaska Face Rising Pathogen Threats Due to Climate Change
  10. Homo Juluensis Discovered: A New Chapter in Middle Pleistocene Human Evolution
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »