Astrophotographer Captures Milky Way Over Easter Island's Moai During Eclipse

Astrophotographer Josh Dury’s photo of the Milky Way over Easter Island’s Moai statues has been honoured by NASA as Astronomy Photo of the Day.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 November 2024 22:39 IST
Astrophotographer Captures Milky Way Over Easter Island's Moai During Eclipse

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Pexels

Aringa Ora O Te Tupuna” (The Living Face of the Ancestors)

Highlights
  • Josh Dury captures the Milky Way over Easter Island’s iconic Moai statues
  • The image titled Aringa Ora O Te Tupuna recognised by NASA as APOD.
  • Dark skies over Easter Island allow unique views of the Milky Way.
A remarkable image of the Milky Way's swirling colours over Easter Island's famed Moai statues was captured recently by photographer Josh Dury, a seasoned astrophotographer and contributor to Space.com. During his trip to Easter Island for last month's annular solar eclipse, Dury took advantage of the island's pristine night sky to photograph the ancient statues beneath a brilliant stretch of the Milky Way, showcasing a unique connection between the island's historical culture and the universe above. This image, titled Aringa Ora O Te Tupuna or The Living Face of the Ancestors, was shared on social media and subsequently recognised by NASA as an Astronomy Photo of the Day (APOD).

Stunning Night Sky Above Iconic Moai Statues

The Moai statues, some of which are over twice the height of an average human and weigh up to 12,700 kilograms, stand as ancient figures on the remote island, renowned for its exceptionally dark skies, far from urban light pollution. During his stay, Dury, supported by island residents, positioned his camera to capture a composition that framed the statues with the Milky Way. The shot, in addition to its artistic merit, is seen as a tribute to the islanders and the ancestral legacy of the Rapa Nui people.

A Photographer's Tribute to Culture and Science

Dury described the experience as one of the most emotionally significant of his career, dedicating the photograph to both the island's people and its ancestors. In a statement about the image's title, he explained that the phrase, in the native Rapa Nui language, represents a bridge between art, science the cultural importance of astronomy to the island's inhabitants.

 

Astrophotography, Josh Dury, Milky Way, Moai Statues, NASA APOD, Easter Island, annular eclipse, Rapa Nui
Astrophotographer Captures Milky Way Over Easter Island's Moai During Eclipse
