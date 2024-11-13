In a new partnership between India and Japan, an Indian CubeSat is set to accompany a Japanese lunar lander to orbit the Moon. HEX20Labs India Private Limited has announced a collaborative mission with the Japanese firm ispace, intending to launch a CubeSat aboard one of ispace's lunar landers in an upcoming mission. The agreement, signed by HEX20Labs' Co-Founder and CEO Lloyd Jacob Lopez and ispace's Founder and CEO Takeshi Hakamada in Milan, marks a significant step in extending Indian satellite operations beyond Earth's orbit.

As per official report by ispace, the CubeSat will be built by HEX20Labs, aiming to conduct scientific research and technological trials in cislunar space, further integrating India's technological contributions into international lunar missions. ispace has multiple lunar landing ventures planned, but details on which mission will include HEX20Labs' CubeSat remain undisclosed.

Mission Details

The mission, according to ispace, will help accelerate lunar exploration by standardising satellite platforms and interfaces necessary for effective operations in cislunar space. “Standardisation of satellite and its interfaces are essential to accelerate cislunar space activities,” said Takeshi Hakamada, Founder & CEO of ispace. This collaboration with HEX20Labs, he added, aligns with these goals.

In addition to HEX20Labs, the partnership also includes Skyroot Aerospace, an Indian aerospace company noted for launching India's first private rocket in 2022, adding another key player to this international mission.

Japan's Lunar Endeavours and Future Prospects

Japan's recent lunar success, including the precise landing by its Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) in January 2024, demonstrates significant advancements in lunar exploration, which are anticipated to benefit the current project. ispace's upcoming Mission 2, expected to launch in December 2024, involves a 1000 kg lander named Resilience, along with a small rover, Tenacious, aimed at exploring the Mare Frigoris region.