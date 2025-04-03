Technology News
English Edition

Garmin Instinct 3 Series Rugged Smartwatches With GPS Support Launched in India: Price, Features

Garmin Instinct 3 series includes a variant with solar charging support.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 April 2025 18:59 IST
Garmin Instinct 3 Series Rugged Smartwatches With GPS Support Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Garmin

Garmin Instinct 3 series watches have MIL-STD-810 durability certifications

Highlights
  • Garmin Instinct 3 series supports Garmin Messenger
  • The watches support multi-point GPS via SatIQ and TracBack routing
  • The Garmin Instinct 3 series has 10ATM water resistant rating
Advertisement

Garmin Instinct 3 series rugged smartwatches have been launched in India. The lineup includes the Instinct 3 model and an Instinct E variant. The standard Instinct 3 is available in two variants, one with an AMOLED display and another with an MIP panel with solar charging support. The E variant also has an MIP display. The watches come with MIL-STD-810 durability certifications and 10ATM water-resistant ratings. They are equipped with the company's SatIQ GPS technology. The Garmin Instinct 3 series of smartwatches were unveiled in select global markets in January.

Garmin Instinct 3 Series Price in India

Garmin Instinct E price in India starts at Rs. 35,990, the company confirmed in a press note. On the other hand, the Garmin Instinct 3 watch is priced at Rs. 46,990 for the 45mm solar model.

Meanwhile, the 45mm and 55mm AMOLED variants of the Garmin Instinct 3 are listed at Rs. 52,999 and Rs. 58,999, respectively. All versions of the Instinct 3 series smartwatches are currently available for purchase in the country via the Garmin India website and select premium retail stores across the country.

Garmin Instinct 3 Series Features

The Garmin Instinct 3 series smartwatches come with metal-reinforced bezels, fibre-reinforced polymer cases, and scratch-resistant displays. They have MIL-STD-810 military-grade durability certifications and 10ATM water-resistant ratings. The Instinct E and Instinct 3 Solar variants feature MIP display, whereas the standard version offers a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with 390x390 pixels resolution and Always-on support. 

Garmin Instinct 3 comes with an inbuilt LED flashlight with red light and strobe modes. It is said to help users in low-light situations such as a nighttime hike. All Instinct 3 series watches support multi-band GPS with SatIQ, which is said to improve position accuracy while maintaining battery efficiency. The series of smartwatches carry ABC sensors, that is, altimeter, barometer, and compass, and support TracBack routing, which guides users back along the current activity's recorded GPS track. 

The Garmin Instinct 3 series supports Garmin Messenger for two-way messaging and safety features like LiveTrack, incident detection, and assistance alerts. They are equipped with several health and wellness features like heart rate tracking, a Pulse Ox sensor, sleep insights, HRV (heart rate variability) status, stress tracking, menstrual health tracking, and pregnancy insights. They are compatible with the Garmin Coach feature and are preloaded with sports and workout modes like hiking, running, swimming, cycling, skiing, golf, HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training), strength training, Pilates, and more.

The company claims that the Garmin Instinct 3 Solar variant offers more than five times the battery life in GPS mode when solar charging compared to the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar version. The Instinct 3 AMOLED is said to last for up to 24 days on a single charge, while the Solar model can offer unlimited usage time under optimal sunlight. Meanwhile, the Instinct E option is claimed to have up to 14 days battery life. The Instinct E and Instinct 3 Solar offer of 64MB of storage, whereas the Instinct 3 AMOLED has 4GB. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Garmin Instinct 3 Series, Garmin Instinct 3, Garmin Instinct E, Garmin Instinct 3 Price in India, Garmin Instinct E Price in India, Garmin Instinct 3 India Launch, Garmin Instinct E India Launch, Garmin Instinct 3 Features, Garmin Instinct E Features, Garmin
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, The Duskbloods: Every Game Coming to Nintendo Switch 2
Samsung Patent Application Describes Phone With Four Foldable Panels, Three Hinges
Garmin Instinct 3 Series Rugged Smartwatches With GPS Support Launched in India: Price, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. New CMF Phone Rear Camera Module Revealed in New Teaser
  2. Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 Now Available in India: See Price, Offers
  3. Vivo T4 5G India Launch Timeline, Design, Colourways, Key Features Leaked
  4. Vivo Pad 5 Pro, Pad SE, Watch 5 Key Features Surface Online
  5. Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 With Up to 31 Percent Faster CPU Performance Launched
  6. Google NotebookLM Can Now Discover Sources by Searching the Web
  7. Sony Bravia Projector 7 With 4K 120 FPS Support and XR Processor Unveiled
  8. Honor May Launch a Mid-Range Device With an 8,000mAh Battery
  9. Oppo Reno 14 Series Said to Get Flat Display, Periscope Telephoto Camera
  10. OnePlus 13T Battery Details Teased; Scores Over 3 Million Points on AnTuTu
#Latest Stories
  1. Choo Mantar Now Streaming on Prime Video After a Successful Theatrical Run
  2. Redline Now Available on Lionsgate Play: What You Need to Know About Action-Packed Racing Thriller
  3. Kamel Guemra’s Carjackers Now Streaming on Prime Video
  4. Babah (2024) Malaysian Drama is Now Available for Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know
  5. Maareesan OTT Release: When and Where to Watch it Online After its Theatrical Release
  6. Mumbai-Based IT Training Firm Jetking to Raise Over Rs. 6 Crore to Fund Bitcoin Acquisition
  7. US Stablecoin Regulation Bill Nears Final Approval from House Committee: Key Details
  8. CMF by Nothing Teases New Smartphone Launch; Could Be CMF Phone 2
  9. Garmin Instinct 3 Series Rugged Smartwatches With GPS Support Launched in India: Price, Features
  10. OnePlus 13T Battery Capacity Teased Ahead of Launch; Handset Scores Over 3 Million Points on AnTuTu
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »