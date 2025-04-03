Technology News
Vivo T4 5G India Launch Timeline, Design, Colour Options, Key Specifications Leaked

Vivo T4 5G is tipped to launch in India towards the end of April.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 April 2025 16:58 IST
Vivo T4 5G India Launch Timeline, Design, Colour Options, Key Specifications Leaked

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T4 5G is tipped to get a 6.67-inch quad-curved display

Highlights
  • Vivo T4 5G may get a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor
  • The handset is expected to ship with Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15
  • The Vivo T4 5G could support 90W wired fast charging
Vivo T4 5G will launch in India soon. The handset is teased to come with a Snapdragon chipset, a bigger battery, and faster charging speed than the preceding Vivo T3 5G model. A recent report has hinted at the key expected features of the upcoming smartphone including display, chipset, battery, charging and camera details. The design and colour options of the phone have been leaked as well. Previous leaks have suggested the Vivo T4 5Gs price range as well as RAM and storage configurations.

Vivo T4 5G India Launch: All We Know

The Vivo T4 5G may launch in India towards the end of April, according to a 91Mobiles report citing industry sources. The live Flipkart microsite for the handset suggests it will be available for purchase in the country via the e-commerce site alongside the Vivo India e-store

It is tipped to be offered in Emerald Blaze and Phantom Grey colour options. The Emerald Blaze option is seen with gold accents around the camera module. The report added that the phone will have a "flagship-inspired design."

vivo t4 5g 91m inline Vivo T4 5G

Vivo T4 5G is tipped to come in Emerald Blaze and Phantom Grey shades
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

 

In the leaked images, the Vivo T4 5G appears with a large circular rear camera module which holds two camera sensors and an LED ring. The volume rocker and power button are placed on the right edge.

The report adds that the Vivo T4 5G will likely sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone may get a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset and a 7,300mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. It is expected to ship with  Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 skin on top. 

For optics, the Vivo T4 5G may have a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS support alongside a 2-megapixel secondary sensor at the back and a 32-megapixel sensor at the front. The handset is tipped to get an IR blaster and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It may measure 8.1mm in thickness and will likely weigh 195g.

Earlier leaks have suggested that the Vivo T4 5G could be priced between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 25,000 in India. The phone will likely be available in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo T4 5G India Launch Timeline, Design, Colour Options, Key Specifications Leaked
