Vivo T4 5G will launch in India soon. The handset is teased to come with a Snapdragon chipset, a bigger battery, and faster charging speed than the preceding Vivo T3 5G model. A recent report has hinted at the key expected features of the upcoming smartphone including display, chipset, battery, charging and camera details. The design and colour options of the phone have been leaked as well. Previous leaks have suggested the Vivo T4 5Gs price range as well as RAM and storage configurations.

Vivo T4 5G India Launch: All We Know

The Vivo T4 5G may launch in India towards the end of April, according to a 91Mobiles report citing industry sources. The live Flipkart microsite for the handset suggests it will be available for purchase in the country via the e-commerce site alongside the Vivo India e-store.

It is tipped to be offered in Emerald Blaze and Phantom Grey colour options. The Emerald Blaze option is seen with gold accents around the camera module. The report added that the phone will have a "flagship-inspired design."

Vivo T4 5G is tipped to come in Emerald Blaze and Phantom Grey shades

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

In the leaked images, the Vivo T4 5G appears with a large circular rear camera module which holds two camera sensors and an LED ring. The volume rocker and power button are placed on the right edge.

The report adds that the Vivo T4 5G will likely sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone may get a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset and a 7,300mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. It is expected to ship with Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 skin on top.

For optics, the Vivo T4 5G may have a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS support alongside a 2-megapixel secondary sensor at the back and a 32-megapixel sensor at the front. The handset is tipped to get an IR blaster and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It may measure 8.1mm in thickness and will likely weigh 195g.

Earlier leaks have suggested that the Vivo T4 5G could be priced between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 25,000 in India. The phone will likely be available in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations.

