Technology News
English Edition

Irminger Sea’s Crucial Role in Atlantic Ocean Current Collapse Identified

The Irminger Sea off Greenland is vital for the AMOC’s strength and global climate stability.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 November 2024 23:52 IST
Irminger Sea’s Crucial Role in Atlantic Ocean Current Collapse Identified

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Documerica

A new study highlights the vital role of the Irminger Sea in the AMOC.

Highlights
  • Irminger Sea vital for AMOC stability, study confirms
  • Freshwater influx threatens deep-water formation in AMOC
  • Weakened AMOC could lead to cooling, climate extremes
Advertisement

A new study highlights the critical role of the Irminger Sea, located off southeastern Greenland, in maintaining the strength of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC). The AMOC, a global ocean conveyor belt, is crucial for regulating Earth's climate, particularly in the Northern Hemisphere. According to research led by Dr Qiyun Ma, a postdoctoral researcher at the Alfred Wegener Institute for Polar and Marine Research in Germany, disruptions in this region could have far-reaching climate impacts.

Dr Ma emphasised that freshwater input into the Irminger Sea directly inhibits deep-water formation, a key process for sustaining the AMOC. This reduction in deep-water currents, caused by increasing Arctic meltwater, significantly alters atmospheric circulation and disrupts the broader ocean current system. The study underscores the urgent need for targeted monitoring of the Irminger Sea, as findings suggest its influence on the AMOC surpasses that of neighbouring regions, including the Labrador Sea and Nordic Seas.

Freshwater Flow Weakens Ocean Currents

The research simulated scenarios of increased freshwater in four regions of the North Atlantic and assessed the AMOC's sensitivity. It was discovered that the Irminger Sea plays a unique role in regulating deep-water formation across adjacent seas, including the Labrador Sea. Freshwater input in this area also exacerbates climate extremes, such as altered precipitation patterns in North America and the Amazon Basin.

Wider Climate Implications

Findings from this study align with earlier predictions of Northern Hemisphere cooling and Arctic sea ice expansion due to a weakening AMOC. Additionally, slight warming in the Southern Hemisphere and disruptions to tropical monsoon systems were observed. Dr Ma pointed out that the location of freshwater input heavily influences these outcomes, making precise predictions more challenging.

The study, published in Science Advances on November 20, highlights the growing need for climate experts and policymakers to address AMOC vulnerabilities. Enhanced monitoring of sensitive areas like the Irminger Sea could aid in developing adaptive strategies to mitigate future climate disruptions.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Irminger Sea, AMOC, Atlantic currents, Climate change, Greenland, ocean currents, Arctic meltwater, deep-water formation
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Prasar Bharati Launches 'Waves' OTT Platform with Live TV, Regional Shows, and More
Lineman OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Irminger Sea’s Crucial Role in Atlantic Ocean Current Collapse Identified
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Black Friday Sale Now Live With Discounts on Galaxy Wearables
  2. Realme GT Neo 7 Series With 7,000mAh Battery May Launch in December
  3. Honda to Double EV Range by 2029 With Solid-State Batteries
  4. New Malayalam OTT Releases This Week: Thekku Vadakku and More
  5. iPhone 17 Slim Design, Price Range, Specifications Revealed in New Leak
  6. Messenger Gets HD Video Calls, AI-Powered Backgrounds and These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Human Cell Atlas Mapping 37 Trillion Human Cells for Disease Insights
  2. Irminger Sea’s Crucial Role in Atlantic Ocean Current Collapse Identified
  3. Mars’ Moons Phobos and Deimos Could Be Asteroid Debris, New Study Reveals
  4. Honda to Double EV Range by 2029 With Solid-State Batteries
  5. Jaguar Reveals New Logo and Next-Gen Electric Vehicle Ahead of 2026 Launch
  6. Hyundai Ioniq 9 Electric SUV with 620km Range, Advanced Features Unveiled
  7. Telangana EV Policy 2024: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  8. New Malayalam OTT Releases This Week: Thekku Vadakku, Adithattu, and More
  9. Mismatched Season 3 OTT Release Date: Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli Starrer Series to Stream Next Month
  10. Lineman OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »