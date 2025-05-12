Technology News
English Edition

Xiaomi 16 With Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC Tipped to Launch in September

Xiaomi 16 is expected to pack a 6,800mAh battery.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 May 2025 18:38 IST
Xiaomi 16 With Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC Tipped to Launch in September

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 15 was launched in China in October 2024 with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 16 could launch as the first phone with Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC
  • The handset will likely sport a 6.32-inch display
  • The Xiaomi 16 may support 100W wired fast charging
Advertisement

Xiaomi 16 is expected to be unveiled in China later this year. The handset will likely come with some upgrades over the current Xiaomi 15, which was introduced in China alongside a Pro variant in October 2024. A tipster has shared the probable launch timeline of the purported handset and suggested some of its key specifications. It is expected to maintain the compact size of the preceding model. Notably, the company launched the base Xiaomi 15 and the Xiaomi 15 Ultra variant in India in March.

Xiaomi 16 Launch: All We Know

The Xiaomi 16 is expected to launch in China in September, according to a Weibo post by tipster Smart Pikachu. The purported handset is tipped to feature a small screen. An older leak claimed that the phone will sport a 6.32-inch display, slightly smaller than the Xiaomi 15, which carries a 6.36-inch 1.5K 8T LTPO screen.

The tipster added that the Xiaomi 16 will likely be the first handset to launch with a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC. Qualcomm has not yet announced this chipset, although it is rumoured to offer 30 percent GPU and 25 percent CPU improvements over the existing Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The anticipated chip is said to come with increased 16MB GPU cache as well as LPDDR6 or LPDDR5X RAM.

An earlier leak suggested that the Xiaomi 16 is expected to pack a bigger battery than the Xiaomi 15, which has a 5,400mAh battery in China with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging support. The new leak claims that the rumoured handset may be backed by a larger 6,800mAh cell with 100W wired fast charging support.

The Xiaomi 16 is said to come with a thin and light build. For optics, it may get a Leica-backed 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, including a telephoto camera, similar to the current Xiaomi 15 handset. The anticipated smartphone could run on HyperOS 3 out-of-the-box, which will likely be based on Android 16. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi 16, Xiaomi 16 Launch, Xiaomi 16 Features, Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Meta's Stablecoin Plans Likely to Face Regulatory Pushback as US Senator Warren Questions GENIUS Act 

Related Stories

Xiaomi 16 With Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC Tipped to Launch in September
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Alcatel V3 Ultra Retail Box Image Reveals Design, Specifications
  2. iOS 19 Will Sync Public Wi-Fi Networks Across All Your Apple Devices
  3. Moto G86 Power 5G Design, Colour Options, Key Features Surface Online
  4. Realme GT 7 Series to Get 7,000mAh Battery With 120W Charging Support
  5. Airtel Black Rs. 399 Plan Now Has IPTV Services With Other Benefits
  6. Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Tipped to Launch in May; Key Features Surface Online
  7. Vivo V50 Elite Edition to Launch in India on This Day
  8. Russian Malware Lostkeys Can Steal Your Files and Extract Sensitive Data
  9. OnePlus 15 Tipped to Feature iPhone-Like Design, Flat 1.5K Display
  10. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 May Adopt Galaxy Watch Ultra's 'Squircle' Design
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Expands Copilot Pages to All Users, to Offer a Collaborative Space for Creative Projects
  2. Xiaomi 16 With Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC Tipped to Launch in September
  3. OnePlus 15 Tipped to Use Flat 1.5K Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Chipset
  4. Meta's Stablecoin Plans Likely to Face Regulatory Pushback as US Senator Warren Questions GENIUS Act 
  5. Airtel Black Rs. 399 Plan Now Includes IPTV Services Alongside Existing Broadband, DTH Benefits
  6. Vivo V50 Elite Edition India Launch Date Set for May 15; Teased to Get Round Rear Camera Module
  7. ChatGPT’s Deep Research Feature Can Now Connect With GitHub Repositories
  8. Truecaller Introduces AI-Powered Message IDs for Filtering Messages from Verified Businesses
  9. Realme GT 7 Series Confirmed to Get 7,000mAh Battery With 120W Charging Support
  10. Tecno Spark 40 Series Confirmed to Launch in July; Spark 40 Pro+ to Ship With MediaTek's New Chipset
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »