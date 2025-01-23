Technology News
English Edition

New Research Sheds Light on Iron’s Role in Earth’s Core Dynamics

Research using ultrafast X-ray spectroscopy unveils iron's melting and phase behaviour at Earth core pressures.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 January 2025 18:00 IST
New Research Sheds Light on Iron’s Role in Earth’s Core Dynamics

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ WikiImages

The study provides critical insights into Earth’s geodynamics, core evolution, and planetary formation.

Highlights
  • X-ray spectroscopy reveals iron’s structure under extreme conditions
  • Study provides insights into Earth's core melting and phase stability
  • Findings challenge past theories and refine geodynamic models
Advertisement

Iron, a primary component of the Earth's core, exhibits unique behaviours under extreme temperatures and pressures. Recent research has examined its melting temperature and phase stability under conditions mirroring those at the Earth's core. Findings from advanced experiments involving ultrafast X-ray absorption spectroscopy have highlighted significant revelations about the structural and thermal properties of iron. These discoveries hold potential to refine the understanding of the Earth's internal structure and geodynamics, providing valuable data about the processes shaping the planet's evolution.

Advanced Study of Iron Using X-ray Spectroscopy

According to a study published in Physical Review Letters, researchers from the European Synchrotron Radiation Facility (ESRF) in Grenoble and other institutes globally investigated the microscopic behaviour of iron under high-pressure and high-temperature conditions. The experiments were conducted at the ESRF's High-Power Laser Facility, combining high-power lasers with ultrafast X-ray absorption spectroscopy to explore the phase diagram of iron.

Sofia Balugani, the lead researcher, noted in a statement to Phys.org that the study aimed to determine iron's melting curve and structural changes at pressures reaching 240 GPa. These conditions are comparable to those near the Earth's inner core boundary, offering insights into how the liquid outer core transitions to the solid inner core.

Key Findings and Implications for Geodynamics

Iron's phase was identified as hexagonal close-packed (hcp) at 240 GPa and 5,345 K, just before melting. This finding, as highlighted by Balugani, contradicts earlier theoretical predictions favouring a body-centred cubic (bcc) structure. The study also provided a new methodology for determining bulk temperatures of metals under extreme conditions using X-ray absorption spectroscopy.

The research has opened pathways for studying iron alloys at even higher pressures and temperatures, potentially enhancing knowledge of Earth's core dynamics and contributing to nuclear fusion studies. Further exploration of iron alloys is anticipated to shed light on telluric exoplanets and the broader implications of planetary geodynamics.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Iron, Earth's Core, X-ray Spectroscopy, High-pressure Physics, Geodynamics
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Earth's Hidden 'Ignorosphere' Could Provide Insights into Auroras

Related Stories

New Research Sheds Light on Iron’s Role in Earth’s Core Dynamics
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Launches New Value Packs in India; May Revise Older Plans Soon
  2. Samsung Brings Back Familiar Branding With the New Galaxy S25 Edge
  3. Airtel Introduces New Voice and SMS-Only Prepaid Plans After TRAI Mandate
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip Launched: See Price
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ With Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched
  6. Here's How the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Is Priced in India
  7. iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro Battery, Charging Details Surface Online
  8. Here Is Every New Galaxy AI Feature Announced by Samsung
  9. iQOO 14 Series Could Include a 'Pro' Model Next Year, Suggests Tipster
#Latest Stories
  1. New Research Sheds Light on Iron’s Role in Earth’s Core Dynamics
  2. Realme 14T Colourways and Storage Variants Leak Ahead of Launch in India: Report
  3. Earth's Hidden 'Ignorosphere' Could Provide Insights into Auroras
  4. Tecno Camon 40 Series Phones Reportedly Spotted on FCC, NBTC Certification Sites
  5. Intelligence Analysis Firm i2 Group Partners Chainalysis to Upgrade Software With Blockchain Technology
  6. YouTube Premium Rolls Out Experimental Features Including Higher Audio Quality, Faster Playback Speeds
  7. It’s a Sin OTT Release: Acclaimed Series on the 1980s AIDS Crisis Now Streaming Online
  8. Prime Target Series Now Streaming on Apple TV+: Everything You Need to Know
  9. Tamil Workplace Comedy Office Now Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar: Cast, Plot, and More
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Brings Deeper Integration With Gemini, New AI Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »