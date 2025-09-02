Technology News
English Edition

Semicon India 2025: India’s First Indigenous ‘Vikram’ 32-bit Microprocessor Showcased

Vikram is designed for launch vehicle applications under harsh environmental conditions, as per ISRO.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 2 September 2025 11:52 IST
Semicon India 2025: India’s First Indigenous ‘Vikram’ 32-bit Microprocessor Showcased

Photo Credit: ISRO

Vikram is jointly developed by ISRO and SCL

Highlights
  • Vikram is India's first indigenous 32-bit microprocessor
  • The chip is backwards compatible with ISRO’s VIKRAM1601 processor
  • Two more plants will release chips in coming months, as per IT Minister
Advertisement

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw showcased the 32-bit microprocessor ‘Vikram' at Semicon India 2025 on Tuesday. It is India's first fully indigenous 32-bit microprocessor, developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), for use in launch vehicle applications under harsh environmental conditions. At Semicon India 2025, Union IT Minister presented the Vikram microprocessor, along with test chips of the four government-approved projects under the ‘Make in India' initiative, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vikram Microprocessor Showcased at Semicon India 2025

The Vikram 32-bit microprocessor (VIKRAM3201) is jointly developed by the ISRO's Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre and Semiconductor Laboratory (SCL) under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM). It is designed for use in the harsh environmental conditions of launch vehicles, ensuring continued control functions and navigational capabilities during space missions.

“Here we are today, in a short span of 3.5 years, we have the world looking at India with confidence. Today, the construction of 5 semiconductor units is going on at a rapid pace. Pilot line of 1 unit is complete and we just presented the first Made in India chip to Hon'ble PM here,” the Union IT Minister said at Semicon India 2025.

As per ISRO, the chip is capable of withstanding extreme temperatures, from as low as -55 degrees Celsius to up to 125 degrees Celsius. It is said to be backwards compatible with the VIKRAM1601 microprocessor, which has been used in the avionics systems of ISRO launch vehicles since 2009.

The Vikram 32-bit microprocessor has a custom instruction set architecture. It has high-level language support for the Ada language, which is known for its reliability and has applications in satellites, air traffic control systems, and launch vehicles. There is also a floating-point computation capability for decimal-based complex and precise mathematical calculations. This potentially aids in calculating a space vehicle's trajectory, analysing sensor data, and rendering 3D graphics.

ISRO said that its indigenous microprocessor is compatible with open-source software toolsets, along with a proprietary simulator and an Integrated Development Environment (IDE). It has also been tested with flight software, as per the space agency.

Apart from the Vikram 32-bit microprocessor, two other fabrication plants are also expected to release their chips in the coming months, according to the Union IT Minister.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: semicon india 2025, Semiconductor, ISRO
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
OpenAI Reportedly Plans To Build Its First Data Centre in India With 1GW Capacity
007 First Light Is Getting a Gameplay Deep Dive at Sony's State of Play This Week
Semicon India 2025: India’s First Indigenous ‘Vikram’ 32-bit Microprocessor Showcased
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 in India Announced
  2. Realme 15T With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Debuts in India: See Price
  3. Realme 15T 5G India Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  4. Saiyaara is All Set to Stream on This OTT Platform in September
  5. OnePlus Pad 3 Price in India, Offers Announced Ahead of September 5 Debut
  6. India's Indigenous Vikram Microprocessor Showcased at Semicon India 2025
  7. OnePlus 15 Design Leaked; Could Launch in These Three Colourways
  8. Google Debunks Gmail Security Warning Reports, Calls It Entirely False
  9. OnePlus 15 Will Reportedly Arrive With an In-House Camera Engine
  10. Oppo Find X9 Design, Performance Details Leak Ahead of Anticipated Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Hebbal: First-Ever Apple Store in Bengaluru is Now Open
  2. Oppo Find X9 Design Spotted in Leaked Render; Performance Revealed via Geekbench
  3. Google Debunks Gmail Security Warning Reports, Calls It Entirely False
  4. Realme 15T Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera: Price, Specifications
  5. Bitcoin Conspiracy Thriller Killing Satoshi Starring Casey Affleck, Pete Davidson Expected to Release in 2026
  6. 007 First Light Is Getting a Gameplay Deep Dive at Sony's State of Play This Week
  7. OnePlus 15 Will Reportedly Arrive With Company's New, Propreitary Camera Engine
  8. Semicon India 2025: India’s First Indigenous ‘Vikram’ 32-bit Microprocessor Showcased
  9. HMD Pulse 2 Pro Price, Specifications Leaked via Retail Website; Expected to Feature 6.7-Inch Display, 5,000mAh Battery
  10. OpenAI Reportedly Plans To Build Its First Data Centre in India With 1GW Capacity
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »