ISRO Chairman Opens OrbitAID Research Facility to Boost On-Orbit Servicing in India

ISRO-backed OrbitAID has launched a 6,500-sq-ft Bengaluru lab to develop on-orbit refueling and docking tech.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 September 2025 16:53 IST
ISRO Chairman Opens OrbitAID Research Facility to Boost On-Orbit Servicing in India

Photo Credit: ISRO

SRO chairman Dr. V. Narayanan inaugurated OrbitAID's new research facility in Bengaluru

Highlights
  • ISRO chief opens OrbitAID’s Bengaluru satellite servicing lab
  • 6,500-sq-ft site enables docking and on-orbit refueling tests
  • OrbitAID plans “fuel station” satellites to cut space debris
India's space startups got a boost as ISRO chairman Dr. V. Narayanan inaugurated OrbitAID's new research facility in Bengaluru. The 6,500-square-foot lab is dedicated to developing on-orbit refueling and satellite servicing technologies. Its high-tech testbeds and cleanrooms are designed to extend satellite lifespans and cut space debris by enabling docking and fuel-transfer operations in space. OrbitAID, which raised $1.5 million earlier this year, has developed a proprietary docking interface called the Standard Interface for Docking and Refueling Port (SIDRP) to service satellites in orbit.

High-Tech Satellite Servicing Lab

According to a press release, the new facility in Bengaluru is equipped with cutting-edge technology for satellite rendezvous and docking tests. It is the biggest commercial test site for on-orbit servicing in India, spanning 6,500 square feet.

The lab features a Class 10,000 cleanroom for spacecraft hardware assembly, an advanced propellant-transfer laboratory, and a dedicated Rendezvous Proximity Operations and Docking (RPOD) testbed for autonomous approach experiments. Engineers can supervise these intricate tests in the facility's upscale control room.

Towards a Sustainable Space Ecosystem

OrbitAID aims to create a sustainable infrastructure for spacecraft. The organisation is developing a constellation of tanker satellites that act as “fuel stations” in space, docking with client satellites to replenish various propellants. By enabling satellites to refuel rather than be retired, OrbitAID's technology promises longer missions, lower operational costs and less space debris.

For example, the startup plans a propellant-handling and satellite-servicing manufacturing hub in Tamil Nadu to support its on-orbit servicing network. Backed by venture funding and partnerships with academia and industry, the startup is poised to strengthen collaborations with universities and international space agencies to build a circular space economy.

 

Comments

Further reading: ISRO, India, Space, Satellite, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
