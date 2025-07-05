India has made a new benchmark with its participation in the ISRO Axiom 4 mission on June 25, 2025. The mission was launched from Kennedy Space Centre on a Falcon 9 rocket. Ax-04 included Indian astronaut Shubhanshi Shukla. He is a member of the Gaganyaan astronaut pool; the presence of Shukla is critical for the growth of our nation in human spaceflight. The success of the mission shows the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi for initiating the involvement of India during his U.S. visit in 2023.

The Gaganyaan program was formally announced in 2018 and was progressing under ISRO. Four Indian Air Force pilots were chosen and trained in India and abroad. ISRO has achieved several milestones with the TV-D1 Crew Escape System Test, continuous astronaut training, and hardware integration for the uncrewed mission. The first uncrewed flight will be targeted in late 2025, and the first human spaceflight of India is expected by 2027. The Axion4 mission plays a critical role in testing crew coordination internationally with real-time systems and the astronauts' readiness for further Indian missions.

Shubhanshu Shukla and Prashanth B. Nair, the backup astronauts, went through training at NASA, SpaceX facilities, and Axiom Space. The curriculum of the training included advanced spacecraft systems, scientific payload operations, emergency response, and space medicine. The astronauts will conduct microgravity experiments in physiology, life sciences, and Earth observation. The Indian experiments suite, which ranges from the study of edible algae to tardigrade resilience, is carried aboard the ISS and supported by Redwire Space for safety compliance and integration.

The mission celebrates India's cultural heritage by making curated handicrafts in NID Ahmedabad carried aboard the ISS to present India's timeless art traditions. This highlights the culture of India that brings scientific ventures. It is not science in orbit but a blend of innovation and legacy.

Further, India moves with confidence in exploring space. ISRO reiterates its gratitude to our prime minister for his support. The Axe-04 stands with the reminder that India is not only taking part in the global missions but also shaping them. This is a standalone moment for the journey of India.