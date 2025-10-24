Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset for mobile devices on Friday. It builds upon the prowess of the existing Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 platform, claiming to offer up to 36 percent better CPU performance and up to 59 percent improved GPU performance. The latest processor is aimed at low-end Android smartphones and devices, with support for 144Hz Full HD+ displays, up to 200-megapixel camera sensors, and Wi-Fi 6E capabilities.

Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 Chipset Specifications

According to Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset, with the model number SM6435-AA, sits above the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 that the company introduced in May. The chip is built on a 4nm node and a 64-bit architecture, featuring an octa-core Qualcomm Kryo CPU. The company says it has a 4 + 4 configuration, comprising four performance cores clocked at up to 2.4GHz and four efficiency cores operating at up to 1.8GHz. It is said to offer a 36 percent CPU improvement over its predecessor.

The CPU is accompanied by a Qualcomm Adreno GPU. It has support for OpenGL ES 3.2, Vulkan 1.1, and OpenCL 2.0 FP APIs, HDR gaming and 10-bit colour depth, and hardware-accelerated H.265 and VP9 decoder. As per Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 mobile platform will offer a 59 percent improvement in GPU performance.

Devices running this chipset are claimed to support up to LPDDR5 RAM clocked at 3200MHz, UFS 3.1 storage, and Full HD+ displays with a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz. Lt will also be able to support single camera lenses with up to 200-megapixel resolution, or dual 16-megapixel sensors. The Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset features a triple 12-bit Spectra ISP setup, offering Hardware-Based Multi-Frame Noise Reduction (MFNR) and support for H.264 video capture format.

According to Qualcomm, its new mobile processor supports satellite systems such as QZSS, Galileo, Beidou, GLONASS, NavIC, and GPS, with lane-level and sidewalk-level accuracy.

For connectivity, it gets Bluetooth 5.4, Bluetooth LE, 5G mmWave and Wi-Fi 6E support. It also brings support for up to Quick Charge 4+ via USB Type-C. The Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 also supports fingerprint recognition via a dedicated sensor courtesy of Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor and Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor Max support.