Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved a significant milestone on Wednesday with the successful launch of the NVS-02 navigation satellite aboard the GSLV-F15 rocket. The mission, conducted from Sriharikota at 6:23 am, marked the 100th launch by the Indian space agency. The satellite was placed into the intended Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO), reinforcing India's Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) system. This was the first launch under ISRO Chairman V Narayanan, who assumed office on January 16, 2025.

Mission Details and NavIC Expansion

ISRO confirmed the launch in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the 50.9-metre GSLV-F15 rocket, equipped with an indigenous cryogenic upper stage, lifted off following a 27.30-hour countdown. The payload, NVS-02, is the second satellite in the second-generation NavIC series, designed to enhance positioning, navigation, and timing services across India and a 1,500 km range beyond its borders. The first satellite in this series, NVS-01, was deployed in May 2023.

As per ISRO, NVS-02, developed at the U R Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru, weighs approximately 2,250 kg. It features navigation payloads operating in the L1, L5, and S bands, a tri-band antenna, and an indigenous Rubidium Atomic Frequency Standard—a critical component for high-precision navigation.

Impact on Navigation and Future Missions

The NavIC system, as per ISRO's statement, is set to support applications in terrestrial, aerial, and maritime navigation, fleet management, satellite orbit determination, precision agriculture, IoT applications, and emergency services. The full second-generation NavIC constellation will consist of five satellites—NVS-01 to NVS-05.

Speaking to the press, Narayanan credited the success to ISRO's leadership over the decades, acknowledging figures such as Vikram Sarabhai, S Somanath, and A S Kiran Kumar. He highlighted ISRO's record of launching 548 satellites, including 433 foreign satellites, with a cumulative payload capacity exceeding 120 tonnes.

Upcoming ISRO Missions in 2025

As per ISRO's future plans, the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission is advancing towards launch. Updates were also provided on Gaganyaan's uncrewed G1 mission, with preparations actively underway. Narayanan expressed appreciation for the government's support, stating that space sector reforms introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are shaping ISRO's long-term trajectory.