Technology News
English Edition

ISRO’s 100th Launch: NVS-02 NavIC Satellite Successfully Deployed via GSLV-F15

ISRO achieves its 100th mission milestone as GSLV-F15 successfully places NVS-02 into orbit, strengthening the NavIC system.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 January 2025 14:41 IST
ISRO’s 100th Launch: NVS-02 NavIC Satellite Successfully Deployed via GSLV-F15

Photo Credit: ISRO

India successfully launched the NVS-02 navigation satellite aboard GSLV-F15 on Wednesday

Highlights
  • ISRO’s 100th launch places NVS-02 satellite into orbit
  • GSLV-F15 successfully deploys second-gen NavIC satellite
  • NavIC system expands with new satellite for better navigation
Advertisement

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved a significant milestone on Wednesday with the successful launch of the NVS-02 navigation satellite aboard the GSLV-F15 rocket. The mission, conducted from Sriharikota at 6:23 am, marked the 100th launch by the Indian space agency. The satellite was placed into the intended Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO), reinforcing India's Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) system. This was the first launch under ISRO Chairman V Narayanan, who assumed office on January 16, 2025.

Mission Details and NavIC Expansion

ISRO confirmed the launch in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the 50.9-metre GSLV-F15 rocket, equipped with an indigenous cryogenic upper stage, lifted off following a 27.30-hour countdown. The payload, NVS-02, is the second satellite in the second-generation NavIC series, designed to enhance positioning, navigation, and timing services across India and a 1,500 km range beyond its borders. The first satellite in this series, NVS-01, was deployed in May 2023.

As per ISRO, NVS-02, developed at the U R Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru, weighs approximately 2,250 kg. It features navigation payloads operating in the L1, L5, and S bands, a tri-band antenna, and an indigenous Rubidium Atomic Frequency Standard—a critical component for high-precision navigation.

Impact on Navigation and Future Missions

The NavIC system, as per ISRO's statement, is set to support applications in terrestrial, aerial, and maritime navigation, fleet management, satellite orbit determination, precision agriculture, IoT applications, and emergency services. The full second-generation NavIC constellation will consist of five satellites—NVS-01 to NVS-05.

Speaking to the press, Narayanan credited the success to ISRO's leadership over the decades, acknowledging figures such as Vikram Sarabhai, S Somanath, and A S Kiran Kumar. He highlighted ISRO's record of launching 548 satellites, including 433 foreign satellites, with a cumulative payload capacity exceeding 120 tonnes.

Upcoming ISRO Missions in 2025

As per ISRO's future plans, the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission is advancing towards launch. Updates were also provided on Gaganyaan's uncrewed G1 mission, with preparations actively underway. Narayanan expressed appreciation for the government's support, stating that space sector reforms introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are shaping ISRO's long-term trajectory.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: ISRO, Gaganyaan, NISAR, India, Space, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Oppo Find N5 Compared to Apple iPad Pro M4 to Showcase How Thin the Foldable Will Be
Microsoft Probing If DeepSeek-Linked Group Improperly Obtained OpenAI Data

Related Stories

ISRO’s 100th Launch: NVS-02 NavIC Satellite Successfully Deployed via GSLV-F15
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Could Launch Three Smartphones Before Unveiling Flagship Phone 3
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Sees Price Cut in India Following Galaxy S25 Launch
  3. Poco F7 India Launch Said to Include a Special Edition Phone
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 May Soon Be Sold in a 128GB Variant in India
  5. Apple Partners With SpaceX to Offer Starlink Connectivity on iPhone
  6. Nothing Phone 3a Tipped to Get a Larger Screen Than Phone 2a
  7. First-Ever Observation of Supermassive Black Hole Plasma Jets at Birth
  8. Microsoft Probing If DeepSeek-Linked Group Improperly Obtained OpenAI Data
  9. Mere Husband Ki Biwi OTT Release Reportedly Revealed Online
  10. Infinix Smart 9 HD With 90Hz Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk's Starlink Reportedly Submits Formal Acceptance of Licence Norms, Could Launch in India Soon
  2. NASA’s X-59 Jet Conducts Afterburner Test for Supersonic Flight Performance
  3. ISRO’s 100th Launch: NVS-02 NavIC Satellite Successfully Deployed via GSLV-F15
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Price Details Surface Online
  5. Hugging Face Is Trying to Build a Fully Open-Source Version of DeepSeek-R1 AI Model
  6. Oppo Find N5 Compared to Apple iPad Pro M4 to Showcase How Thin the Foldable Will Be
  7. MobiKwik, CRED Launch CBDC eRupee in Partnership with RBI and Yes Bank
  8. French Investigators Open Fraud Probe Against Crypto Platform Binance
  9. Microsoft Probing If DeepSeek-Linked Group Improperly Obtained OpenAI Data
  10. Apple Partners With SpaceX to Offer Starlink Satellite Connectivity on iPhone; Beta Testing Commences
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »