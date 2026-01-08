Sony has revealed three new designs for PS5 console covers and DualSense controllers. The new Hyperpop collection of PS5 accessories comes in three striking colours — Techno Red, Remix Green, and Rhythm Blue. The console covers and controllers will launch in March, Sony said.

The PlayStation parent shared a first look at the Hyperpop collection on Wednesday, unveiling new designs with gradients that shift from glossy black to neon red, green, and blue colours. PS5 console covers and DualSense controllers will be available in the new colourways.

As per Sony, the new colours are inspired by the glow of the RGB lights of gaming setups. For the DualSense controller, the glossy black design runs up to the edge of the touchpad before shifting to red, green, or blue. The buttons and D-pad are black too, with the PlayStation symbols bearing the other colour.

The new DualSense design features gradient colours

Photo Credit: Sony

For console covers, the top part of the accessory starts off in glossy black before transitioning to red, green, or blue. The console covers also feature subtle transparent design details.

Hyperpop Collection Price, Availability

The Hyperpop DualSense wireless controllers are priced at $84.99 USD/ EUR 84.99/ GBP 74.99. Sony said the new PS5 console covers will be available in limited quantities in select markets, priced at $74.99 USD/ EUR 74.99/ GBP 64.99.

The PS5 accessories will launch on March 12, 2026, with Pre-orders starting next week on January 16, 2026, at 10am local time in regions where direct.playstation.com is available (US, UK, France, Germany, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg) along with participating retailers. Sony has not confirmed yet if the Hyperpop collection will be available in India at launch.