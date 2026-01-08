Technology News
Sony's New Hyperpop Collection of PS5 Console Covers, DualSense Controllers Launches March

Pre-orders for the new PS5 console covers and DualSense controllers will go live on January 16.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 8 January 2026 14:15 IST
Sony's New Hyperpop Collection of PS5 Console Covers, DualSense Controllers Launches March

Photo Credit: Sony

The Hyperpop collection will launch on March 12, 2026

Highlights
  • The Hyperpop collection features three new colourways
  • Sony said the designs are inspired by RGB lighting of gaming setups
  • Hyperpop DualSense controllers are priced at $84.99
Sony has revealed three new designs for PS5 console covers and DualSense controllers. The new Hyperpop collection of PS5 accessories comes in three striking colours — Techno Red, Remix Green, and Rhythm Blue. The console covers and controllers will launch in March, Sony said.

The PlayStation parent shared a first look at the Hyperpop collection on Wednesday, unveiling new designs with gradients that shift from glossy black to neon red, green, and blue colours. PS5 console covers and DualSense controllers will be available in the new colourways.

As per Sony, the new colours are inspired by the glow of the RGB lights of gaming setups. For the DualSense controller, the glossy black design runs up to the edge of the touchpad before shifting to red, green, or blue. The buttons and D-pad are black too, with the PlayStation symbols bearing the other colour.

dualsense design dualsense

The new DualSense design features gradient colours
Photo Credit: Sony

For console covers, the top part of the accessory starts off in glossy black before transitioning to red, green, or blue. The console covers also feature subtle transparent design details.

Hyperpop Collection Price, Availability 

The Hyperpop DualSense wireless controllers are priced at $84.99 USD/ EUR 84.99/ GBP 74.99. Sony said the new PS5 console covers will be available in limited quantities in select markets, priced at $74.99 USD/ EUR 74.99/ GBP 64.99.

The PS5 accessories will launch on March 12, 2026, with Pre-orders starting next week on January 16, 2026, at 10am local time in regions where direct.playstation.com is available (US, UK, France, Germany, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg) along with participating retailers. Sony has not confirmed yet if the Hyperpop collection will be available in India at launch.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Sony, PS5, DualSense Controller, Hyperpop Collection, PlayStation
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Featured
Latest Videos
Tech News in Hindi
