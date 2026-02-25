Technology News
Secret Stories: Roslin Streams on JioHotstar From February 27: What You Need to Know

Secret Stories: Roslin is a psychological thriller about a teenager haunted by visions of a stalker and a mystery that challenges reality.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 February 2026 14:03 IST
Secret Stories: Roslin Streams on JioHotstar From February 27: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Malayalam thriller Secret Stories: Roslin follows a teen confronting their nightmares

  • Secret Stories: Roslin releases on February 27, 2026 on OTT platforms
  • The series stars Sanjana Dipu, Meena, Vineeth, and Hakim Shahjahan
  • It is a psychological thriller with suspense and emotional depth
Secret Stories: Roslin, the newest Malayalam psychological thriller, captures the life of a disturbed teenager in deep conflict with herself as fear and reality collide with alarming hallucinations. Its 17-year-old heroine, Roslin, suffers from nightmares of a green-eyed stalker where imagination and fact blur—with indiscernible consequences. Her parents, dismissing her fears as the result of reading late at night, are crucial to the tension—until the same elusive figure approaches their home as an invited guest. It is a savage psychological journey that unfolds with a creeping pace and a suspenseful, surprising ending, as Roslin questions whether she is grasping reality or slipping into a hallucination while sensing a real threat.

When and Where to Watch Secret Stories: Roslin

Secret Stories: Roslin to pop on OTT February 27, 2026, on JioHotstar in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi & Bengali editions

Trailer and Plot of Secret Stories: Roslin

This Malayalam psychological thriller revolves around a 17-year-old girl who is troubled by recurring dreams of a green-eyed stalker, turning her sleep into a nightmare. Her life takes a dark turn when the same stalker appears in reality as a houseguest.

Charmed by his presence, her parents are won over, further complicating her life. She eventually decides to expose the truth behind his charm and uncover dark secrets. The sequences are truly engaging and promise to keep viewers glued with suspense.

Cast and Crew of Secret Stories: Roslin

The psychological thriller series Secret Stories: Roslin is written by Vinayak Sasikumar and marks the digital debut of filmmaker Jeethu Joseph as the showrunner. Directed by Sumesh Nandakumar and produced by Mathew George under the Central Advertising banner, the series features Sanjana Dipu in the titular role.

She is supported by a prominent cast including Meena, Vineeth, Anishma Anilkumar, and Hakkim Shah. The technical crew is rounded out by composer Vishnu Shyam, who delivered the music, and PM Unnikrishnan as the cinematographer.

Reception of Secret Stories: Roslin

Malayalam OTT explores darker psychological themes. Stories: Roslin generates strong buzz, and the IMDb rating is unavailable pre-release as of February 2026.

 

Further reading: jiohotsar, IMDb
