The psychological thriller Mothers' Instinct is streaming on Lionsgate Play

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 December 2024 14:50 IST
Photo Credit: IMDb

Mothers' Instinct is a psychological thriller starring Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain

Highlights
  • Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain star in Mothers' Instinct
  • The thriller explores grief, jealousy, and maternal bonds
  • Now streaming on Lionsgate Play after its theatrical release
The psychological thriller Mothers' Instinct, featuring Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, and Kelly Carmichael, delves into complex themes of grief, jealousy, and revenge. Directed by Benoît Delhomme, the film is adapted from Barbara Abel's novel of the same name. Set in the 1960s, it portrays the unraveling of two friends' lives after a tragic accident. Following its theatrical release on July 26, 2024, the film is now available for streaming, offering viewers an intense cinematic experience.

When and Where to Watch Mothers' Instinct

The film is streaming on Lionsgate Play, allowing audiences to explore its intricate narrative and emotional depth. Based on reports, Mothers' Instinct examines psychological turmoil and the evolving dynamics of friendship amidst loss and suspicion.

Official Trailer and Plot of Mothers' Instinct

The trailer showcases a gripping storyline set against the backdrop of an idyllic American suburb. Alice and Celine, portrayed by Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway, lead picture-perfect lives until a tragic accident claims the life of one son. The incident disrupts their close-knit bond, revealing underlying tensions and secrets. Themes of manipulation and maternal love are explored, with the tension escalating as past grievances surface.

Cast and Crew of Mothers' Instinct

Jessica Chastain stars as Alice, while Anne Hathaway plays Celine. The cast also includes Anders Danielsen Lie as Simon, Josh Charles as Damian, Caroline Lagerfelt as Granny Jean, Eamon O'Connell as Theo, and Baylen D. Bielitz as Max. Directed by Benoît Delhomme, the screenplay is written by Sarah Conradt. The production was overseen by Kelly Carmichael, Jacques-Henri Bronckart, Paul Nelson, Jessica Chastain, and Anne Hathaway, under banners such as Anton, Versus, Freckle Films, and Mosaic.

Reception of Mothers' Instinct

Since its release, Mothers' Instinct has garnered attention for its compelling performances and intense storytelling. The film's exploration of darker psychological themes has resonated with viewers, contributing to its growing popularity on streaming platforms.

 

Further reading: Mothers' Instinct, Anne Hathaway, Psychological Thriller
