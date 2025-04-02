Technology News
English Edition

James Webb Space Telescope Reveals a Stunning Einstein Ring in Hydrus

The Webb Telescope captured an Einstein ring, revealing how gravity bends light from distant galaxies.

Updated: 2 April 2025 23:16 IST
James Webb Space Telescope Reveals a Stunning Einstein Ring in Hydrus

Photo Credit: ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA, G. Mahler

James Webb Telescope Captures Stunning Einstein Ring in Deep Space

Highlights
  • Webb Telescope captures an Einstein ring in the Hydrus constellation
  • Light bends around a massive galaxy, forming a glowing ring
  • Gravitational lensing helps study distant galaxies and dark matter
Advertisement

James Webb Space Telescope has recently captured a detailed image of an unusual cosmic occurrence. The latest images released by European Space Agency shows a glowing ring in the depths of space. It also reveals an effect that is caused by a massive galaxy bending light from another galaxy hidden behind it. The phenomenon has been recorded in the constellation Hydrus. It has been observed that light from the background galaxy forms a ring due to gravitational bending.

Formation of the Einstein Ring

According to the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency the sight captured is known as an Einstein ring. It was reported that the effect is caused when a massive object bends light from another galaxy located behind it. The report further highlights that the foreground galaxy shown in the images belongs to a cluster known as SMACSJ0028.2-7537. The light from a distant spiral galaxy is being curved by the gravitational pull of the elliptical galaxy in front.

As per the official statement from ESA, the effect is a classic case of Albert Einstein's theory of general relativity. The agency highlighted that the large objects in space can warp space-time, which in turn, forces light to travel around them in curved paths. The report further mentioned that when the observer, the light source and the massive object align perfectly, the light appears as a full ring.

Significance of Gravitational Lensing

The image was shared as part of the March picture of the month initiative by the space agencies. The images were capture using the Near Infrared Camera instrument on the James Webb Space Telescope with the help of Hubble Space Telescope's Wide Field Camera 3 and Advanced Camera for Surveys.

It is also reported that such lensing phenomena assist astronomers in studying distant galaxies that would otherwise be too faint to observe. The ESA further noted that the magnification effect helps reveal the structure and composition of galaxies that existed shortly after the Big Bang

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Einstein ring, gravitational lensing, James Webb Telescope, deep space, astronomy, galaxy clusters
Scientists Spot a Key Difference in Matter and Antimatter Decay
Two New Exoplanets Found Orbiting a Star in Draco Constellation

Related Stories

James Webb Space Telescope Reveals a Stunning Einstein Ring in Hydrus
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Pro Alleged Live Renders Leaked Online
  2. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC Launched in India
  3. Nintendo Switch 2 With 7.9-Inch Screen Arrives June 5: See Price, Features
  4. iQOO Z10X India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Revealed
  5. Lava Bold 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Unveiled in India With This Price Tag
  6. Samsung's Tri-Fold Phone Said to Launch Only in Two Countries
  7. These iPhone Models May Not Receive iOS 19 Update
  8. Google Pixel 9a Will Get a New Battery Health Management Feature
  9. macOS Sequoia 15.4 Update Fixes Several Flaws, Adds Redesigned Mail App
  10. Acer Launches Predator QD-OLED Gaming Monitors With Up to 4K OLED Displays
#Latest Stories
  1. James Webb Space Telescope Reveals a Stunning Einstein Ring in Hydrus
  2. NASA Astronaut Zena Cardman Appointed to Lead SpaceX Crew-11 Mission to ISS
  3. 444-Million-Year-Old Inside-Out Fossil Without Head And Legs Found In South Africa
  4. X-Class Solar Flare From Emerging Sunspot Causes Radio Blackouts
  5. Two New Exoplanets Found Orbiting a Star in Draco Constellation
  6. Racharikam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Nintendo Switch 2 With 7.9-Inch LCD Display, Magnetic Joy-Cons Fully Unveiled; Will Launch June 5
  8. Sony Online Store Begins Accepting USDC via Crypto.com Pay in Singapore
  9. Microsoft Uses Security Copilot to Identify 20 Flaws in Open-Source Bootloaders
  10. Lenovo Tipped to Launch High-End Gaming Tablet With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »