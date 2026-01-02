Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to launch with an AI-powered privacy screen feature, and the company's One UI 8.5 beta has now revealed more details about this functionality. The upcoming feature, dubbed Privacy Display, is reportedly listed in the Tips app on recently released One UI 8.5 beta firmware. It is designed to reduce screen visibility from side angles, enhancing user privacy. When activated, the screen could dim or appear darker when viewed from the side, making it difficult for bystanders to read what's on your phone.

How the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's Private Display Feature Works

SamMobile spotted the Privacy Display feature in the Samsung Tips app, in a recent One UI 8.5 beta build. The new feature is said to reduce the screen visibility when viewed from side angles. So this feature, by darkening the display, could prevent people nearby from seeing your content.

The Privacy Display feature can reportedly be enabled from the Settings app or through a toggle in the Quick Panel. Users can also automate the feature by setting specific conditions in the ‘Conditions For Turning On' section, with integration into Samsung's Modes and Routines app. This would enable automatic activation of the feature based on the location of the user.

The upcoming Privacy Display is said to require Samsung Display's Flex Magic Pixel technology, and it may not be available on all Galaxy S26 models. It's currently unclear whether the feature will be limited to the flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra model or the entire lineup.

A reference to the AI-powered privacy feature on Galaxy S26 Ultra surfaced a few months ago. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to launch in February alongside the standard and Plus variants.

The Ultra variant is tipped to come with a 6.9-inch M14 Quad HD+ CoE Dynamic AMOLED display with up to 2,600 nits brightness. It could pack up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB onboard storage. It is likely to ship with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. A 5,000mAh battery, quad-rear camera unit, and 60W wired fast charging are said to be other key specifications of the phone.