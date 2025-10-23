Technology News
Google Pixel 10 Series GPU Driver Update Reportedly Confirmed by Company

Despite CPU gains with the Tensor G5, the Pixel 10 series' graphics performance continues to lag behind rivals.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 October 2025 18:59 IST
Google Pixel 10 (pictured) was introduced with Imagination PowerVR DXT-48-1536 on driver 24.3

Highlights
  • Pixel 10 series owners have faced dismal GPU performance
  • Driver updates alone cannot fully fix performance limitations
  • GPU struggles are compounded by broader Tensor G5 chip concerns
Google Pixel 10 series will receive additional GPU driver updates, the company has confirmed, while pointing to recent patches as evidence that development is ongoing. However, Google has not committed to a major graphics overhaul. The latest Pixel 10 series of smartphones has received criticism for poor GPU performance, after it was spotted struggling with graphics intensive games. The Pixel 10 currently uses the Imagination PowerVR DXT-48-1536 on driver 24.3, while the newer 25.1 driver with Vulkan 1.4 and Android 16 support is yet to arrive.

Google Pixel 10 GPU Update Reportedly Confirmed

When Android Authority asked Google about the Pixel 10's Imagination GPU, the company told the publication that it is “continuing to improve driver quality in our monthly and quarterly system updates,” noting that recent September and October patches included improvements and that additional GPU driver updates are planned for future releases.

While this suggests ongoing support, it falls short of delivering what many users expect. The Pixel 10 currently runs driver version 24.3, whereas Imagination released version 25.1 in August with improvements for Android 16, support for Vulkan 1.4, and general performance enhancements. Google has yet to roll out this update to the Pixel 10 series.

Recent benchmark results showed the Pixel 9 Pro was actually more capable than the Pixel 10 Pro in the GPU benchmark tests. Users have also claimed about issues relating to stability and power efficiency, highlighting growing dissatisfaction with the device's performance.

The GPU struggles are compounded by broader concerns over the Tensor G5 chip. While Google touted it as an advanced 3nm design with full in-house control, its graphics capabilities lag behind competitors like Samsung and Apple, even as CPU performance improves over the Tensor G4. The Pixel 10 Pro's gaming performance is about the same as the two-year-old Samsung Galaxy S23, showing that driver updates alone won't fix its limitations.

Google Pixel 10

Google Pixel 10

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid and premium design
  • Bright display
  • AI smart features on board
  • Decent primary camera
  • Seven years of software support
  • Bad
  • Limited to a single 256GB storage only
  • Tensor G5 is underwhelming
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Not massive upgrades compared to Pixel 9
Read detailed Google Pixel 10 review
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4970mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x242 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel 10 GPU Update, Google Pixel 10 GPU, Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 series, Google
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Honor Magic 8 Lite Key Specifications Revealed via Product Listings, Could Launch Soon
UK FCA Cracks Down on Crypto Firms, Hundreds of Exchanges Receive Warnings
Comment
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
