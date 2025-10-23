Google Pixel 10 series will receive additional GPU driver updates, the company has confirmed, while pointing to recent patches as evidence that development is ongoing. However, Google has not committed to a major graphics overhaul. The latest Pixel 10 series of smartphones has received criticism for poor GPU performance, after it was spotted struggling with graphics intensive games. The Pixel 10 currently uses the Imagination PowerVR DXT-48-1536 on driver 24.3, while the newer 25.1 driver with Vulkan 1.4 and Android 16 support is yet to arrive.

Google Pixel 10 GPU Update Reportedly Confirmed

When Android Authority asked Google about the Pixel 10's Imagination GPU, the company told the publication that it is “continuing to improve driver quality in our monthly and quarterly system updates,” noting that recent September and October patches included improvements and that additional GPU driver updates are planned for future releases.

While this suggests ongoing support, it falls short of delivering what many users expect. The Pixel 10 currently runs driver version 24.3, whereas Imagination released version 25.1 in August with improvements for Android 16, support for Vulkan 1.4, and general performance enhancements. Google has yet to roll out this update to the Pixel 10 series.

Recent benchmark results showed the Pixel 9 Pro was actually more capable than the Pixel 10 Pro in the GPU benchmark tests. Users have also claimed about issues relating to stability and power efficiency, highlighting growing dissatisfaction with the device's performance.

The GPU struggles are compounded by broader concerns over the Tensor G5 chip. While Google touted it as an advanced 3nm design with full in-house control, its graphics capabilities lag behind competitors like Samsung and Apple, even as CPU performance improves over the Tensor G4. The Pixel 10 Pro's gaming performance is about the same as the two-year-old Samsung Galaxy S23, showing that driver updates alone won't fix its limitations.