SpaceX Launches 10,000th Starlink Satellite, Sets New Annual Record

SpaceX launched its 10,000th Starlink satellite on October 19, 2025, from California, achieving its 132nd launch of the year.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 October 2025 00:41 IST
Photo Credit: SpaceX

SpaceX launched its 10,000th Starlink satellite on Oct 19, 2025, boosting its global internet network

Highlights
  • Falcon 9 delivers 10,000th Starlink satellite into orbit
  • 132nd launch of 2025 sets new record for SpaceX missions
  • Starlink now serves six million users with 8,600 active satellites
In mid-October of 2025, SpaceX released the 10,000th satellite in its Starlink program. On Oct. 19, a Falcon 9 rocket with 28 satellites took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, marking the 132nd launch of the year by SpaceX, a record. Starlink is a satellite constellation aimed at delivering broadband internet to the world, particularly to underserved places in particular. The achievement of this milestone highlights the sheer accumulation of the network that is currently providing connectivity to millions all over the world.

Celebrating the record-breaking event

According to Space.com, a Falcon 9 rocket carried 28 Starlink satellites into orbit. Those payloads included the 10,000th Starlink craft ever to reach orbit. SpaceX even celebrated the milestone on its webcast with the motto “From Tintin to 10,000!”.

The Oct. 19 liftoff was the 132nd Falcon 9 launch of 2025, tying the company's record for launches in a single year. The rocket's first stage returned and landed on a SpaceX drone ship at sea, underlining SpaceX's emphasis on reusable hardware.

Starlink mission and growth

Starlink is SpaceX's low-orbit internet constellation. The first two prototype satellites were launched in 2018, and public service began in late 2020. Since then, the network has ballooned – roughly 8,600 Starlink satellites are active. This means Starlink is by far the largest such constellation, making up roughly two-thirds of all active satellites in low Earth orbit.

They serve over six million users globally. The system aims to deliver broadband to underserved, remote “dark zones”. SpaceX now has regulatory approval for 12,000 satellites (with plans under discussion to eventually field many times that number). Indeed, filings hint at an eventual Starlink constellation of some 30,000 satellites.

 

SpaceX, Starlink, Falcon 9, Science
CERT-In Asks Mozilla Firefox Users to Install Browser Updates to Remain Safe From Security Vulnerabilities
Mr Shudai OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Punjabi Horror-Comedy

