NASA’s JWST Produces First-Ever 3D Map of Distant Planet WASP-18b

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope produced the first 3D atmospheric map of exoplanet WASP-18b, an ultra-hot Jupiter 400 light-years away.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 November 2025 22:30 IST
NASA's JWST Produces First-Ever 3D Map of Distant Planet WASP-18b

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech (K. Miller/IPAC

An artist's representation of WASP-18b, an exoplanet some 400 light-years from Earth.

Highlights
  • Webb’s 3D map exposes WASP-18b’s superheated atmosphere
  • Water vapor breaks apart under 2,760°C starlight
  • New eclipse-mapping method enables unseen exoplanet imaging
In a landmark achievement, astronomers have used NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) to produce the first-ever three-dimensional map of a planet outside our solar system. The target was WASP-18b, an “ultra-hot Jupiter” about 400 light-years from Earth. Using JWST's infrared spectrograph, the team created the map via a technique called 3D eclipse mapping. It reveals a blazing dayside hotspot so extreme that water vapour is breaking apart.

Mapping the atmosphere in 3D

According to the paper, the team used spectroscopic “eclipse mapping.” As WASP-18b passed behind its star, JWST's near-infrared imager (NIRISS) recorded tiny dips in multiple wavelengths. Each wavelength probes a different atmospheric layer, letting scientists assemble a 3D temperature profile. Mapping at a water-absorbing wavelength shows the planet's “water deck,” while a non-absorbing wavelength probes deeper.

“This method allows us to image exoplanets that we can't see directly, because their host stars are too bright,” said lead author Ryan Challener. With JWST's sensitivity, the team could reveal WASP-18b's thermal structure in unprecedented detail.

Scorching heat breaks down water

WASP-18b is a gas giant about 10 times the mass of Jupiter, orbiting its star every 23 hours. Its tidally locked orbit means one face is always scorched by starlight, reaching roughly 2,760 °C (5,000 °F). The JWST map shows a bright central “hotspot” where light is most intense, surrounded by a cooler ring. Notably, the hotspot contains much less water vapor than average – evidence that “it's starting to break down the water,” Challener said. This direct 3D observation confirms theoretical predictions, and the researchers say the method can now be used to study other worlds “in 3D as a population”.

 

Further reading: Astronomy, Exoplanets, James Webb Space Telescope, Space Science, NASA
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset Key Specifications and Benchmark Scores Tipped; May Power Upcoming iQOO, Vivo Phones
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Teased to Launch With Upgraded Chipset, Camera, and AI Features


  1. Apple's iOS 26.1 May Launch on This Date, Followed By iOS 26.2 Beta Rollout
  2. Here Are the Best Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 With AMOLED Display
  3. Oppo Reno 15 Series Might Launch in India Next Month
  4. Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition Launch Date Revealed
  5. Realme C85 5G, Realme C85 Pro 4G Launched With 7,000mAh Battery
  6. Apple is Expected to Launch These Products Next Year
  7. Dude OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Lava Agni 4 Will Be Launched on This Date
  9. Red Magic 11 Pro Launched in Global Markets With Slightly Smaller Battery
