Technology News
English Edition

Japan’s New Energy Policy: Nuclear Power and Renewables Key to Future Growth

Japan plans a dual approach using nuclear energy and renewables to meet future energy needs and decarbonisation targets

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 31 December 2024 22:30 IST
Japan’s New Energy Policy: Nuclear Power and Renewables Key to Future Growth

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ distelAPPArath

Japan is set to adopt a new energy strategy

Highlights
  • Japan to increase nuclear power to 20% by 2040
  • Renewable energy targets 50% of energy mix by 2040
  • Japan seeks energy security and decarbonisation with new plan
Advertisement

Japan is set to adopt a new energy strategy aimed at addressing increasing electricity demand while pursuing its decarbonisation goals. A government-backed panel of experts has supported plans to maximise nuclear power and expand renewable energy sources, targeting up to 50% renewable energy by 2040. Nuclear energy is expected to make up 20 percent of the country's energy supply, reversing earlier phase-out policies following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster. These measures are being proposed to ensure energy security and meet net-zero emissions targets by 2050.

Key Objectives Outlined in the Draft Policy

As reported in pbs.org, according to the Industry Ministry's proposed energy policy, renewables will become Japan's primary power source, with an ambitious goal of reaching 40–50 percent of the energy mix by 2040. At the same time, nuclear energy will be leveraged to provide stable and low-carbon electricity. The plan includes restarting idled reactors that comply with updated safety regulations and building next-generation reactors at decommissioned sites.

To accommodate the rising energy needs of data centers and semiconductor factories, coal usage will be significantly reduced, and investment in advanced solar technologies and portable solutions is being encouraged. However, concerns about the feasibility of these targets have been raised by experts due to the slow progress of reactor restarts and regulatory approvals.

Challenges in Meeting Nuclear Targets

As reported by pbs.org, experts said that restarting all 33 operational reactors in Japan, a requirement to meet the proposed nuclear energy targets, will be a significant challenge. Industry Minister Yoji Muto stated during the panel review that achieving decarbonised energy security is essential for the country's economic growth. However, critics have pointed out that the draft policy lacks clear timelines for phasing out fossil fuels and heavily depends on successful cost reductions in renewable energy development.

The plan, which will be reviewed by the Cabinet in March after public consultation, represents Japan's dual approach of relying on nuclear power and renewables to meet its growing energy needs and decarbonisation commitments.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Japan energy policy, nuclear power, renewable energy, decarbonisation, energy security, nuclear reactors
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
BSNL Introduces New Prepaid Recharge Plans With Unlimited Voice Calling, Up to 3GB Data Per Day
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Trades at $92,000, Most Altcoins See Losses on Last Day of 2024
Japan’s New Energy Policy: Nuclear Power and Renewables Key to Future Growth
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X7 5G Series Design Teased; Poco X7 Pro Chipset Confirmed
  2. Honor Tablet X9 Pro With 11.5-Inch 2K Display, 8,300mAh Battery Launched
  3. Motorola Edge 50 Pro Gets Android 15 Update But Users Report Problems
  4. BSNL Introduces New Prepaid Recharge Plans With Unlimited Calling, Data
  5. Best Gaming Laptops of 2024
  6. OnePlus 13R Design Renders Leak Ahead of January 7 Launch
  7. Optimise your Free Fire sensitivity settings for smoother gameplay
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Might Offer Free Gemini Advanced Subscriptions
  9. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, Galaxy Z Flip FE Spotted in GSMA Database
  10. Nintendo Switch 2 Tipped to Release on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Astronomers Uncover New Details of CIZA0107 Galaxy Cluster Merger with VLA
  2. Fungus Wiping Out Frogs: Innovative "Frog Saunas" Offer Hope for Survival
  3. Japan’s New Energy Policy: Nuclear Power and Renewables Key to Future Growth
  4. AI Breakthrough Decodes Ancient Manuscripts: Roman Scrolls & Cuneiform Texts Revealed
  5. New Haplocanthosaurus Specimen Uncovered in Colorado’s Dry Mesa Dinosaur Quarry
  6. Poco X7 5G Series Design Teased; Poco X7 Pro to Get MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC
  7. OnePlus Watch 3 Could Offer ECG, 60-Second Checkup Features via OHealth App
  8. RBI Shares Observations Around Tokenisation, Crypto in Financial Stability Report 2024
  9. Vivo X200 Ultra Tipped to Get Triple Rear Camera Unit With 200-Megapixel Sensor
  10. OnePlus Watch 3 Pro, Oppo Watch X2 Series Monikers Surface Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »