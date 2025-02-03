Technology News
JWST Detects Unexpectedly Massive Black Holes in the Early Universe

Observations with JWST show unexpectedly large black holes in early galaxies, reshaping ideas about cosmic evolution.

Updated: 3 February 2025 15:00 IST
JWST Detects Unexpectedly Massive Black Holes in the Early Universe

Photo Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Dale Kocevski (Colby College)

An illustration shows a supermassive black hole at the center of an AGN (Active Galactic Nucleus).

Highlights
  • JWST finds massive black holes in early galaxies, defying models
  • Some black holes hold 10% of their galaxy’s stellar mass
  • Study suggests rapid black hole growth in dense environments
Distant supermassive black holes, far larger than expected, have been detected in the early universe. Observations using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) indicate that these black holes hold a mass nearly 10 percent of their host galaxy's stellar mass, a stark contrast to the 0.01 percent ratio observed in modern galaxies. This anomaly has raised new questions regarding the rapid formation and growth of black holes in the early stages of cosmic history.

Research Findings on Black Hole Growth

According to the study published in the paper repository arXiv, a team led by Jorryt Matthee, a scientist at the Institute of Science and Technology Austria (ISTA), analysed data from JWST. The findings suggest that some early galaxies, identified as "little red dot" galaxies, contain supermassive black holes with masses nearly 1,000 times higher than previously estimated norms. These galaxies, observed from a time when the universe was around 1.5 billion years old, exhibit an unusual balance between stellar mass and black hole mass, challenging existing growth models.

Implications for Early Universe Cosmology

As per reports, these small galaxies exhibit a red hue due to the presence of an accretion disk surrounding the black holes. The intense gravitational pull allows for rapid matter consumption, potentially accelerating black hole expansion beyond current theoretical expectations. The study indicates that the density of surrounding gas in the early universe may have facilitated this extraordinary growth. Matthee stated to Space.com that these findings provide a promising avenue for further understanding black hole evolution.

Further Observations Needed

Researchers emphasise the need for additional studies to confirm whether measurement errors or selection bias contributed to these unexpected results. Ongoing observations with JWST aim to refine the understanding of early black hole formation, shedding light on whether these supermassive black holes were nurtured by dense galactic environments or formed through alternative mechanisms, such as direct gas collapse. The findings suggest that black holes and star formation are more interconnected than previously thought, prompting a reassessment of cosmic evolution models.

 

Further reading: JWST, Supermassive Black Holes, Early Universe, Galaxy Formation, Cosmic Evolution, Space Science, Astronomy
New Cosmic Surveys Reveal Unexpected Clues About Universe's Evolution
GTA 6 Store Page Listing Points at September 2025 Release Date: Report

