Siberian Crater’s Mysterious Growth Could Be Due to Methane Gas, Scientists Find

Scientists reveal how Siberian craters form from methane gas explosions, linked to climate change impacts.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 September 2024 19:14 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Anton Repponen

The craters are believed to be linked to climate change

Highlights
  • Siberian craters formed explosively due to methane gas
  • Dr Evgeny Chuvilin and team used drones for detailed study
  • Climate change linked to increased crater activity
In Siberia, a massive crater emerged explosively in the tundra, sending ice and rock hundreds of feet away and creating a large circular scar. This event marked the 17th crater discovered in the Yamal and Gyda peninsulas since 2013, attracting significant scientific interest. The craters are believed to be linked to climate change, with modern tools like drone photography, 3D modelling, and artificial intelligence (AI) aiding in their analysis.

Scientific Exploration

Dr Evgeny Chuvilin, lead research scientist at the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology's Centre for Hydrocarbon Recovery in Moscow, highlighted that the new crater was exceptionally well-preserved, providing a rare opportunity to study a "fresh" crater, as per a CNN report. For the first time, researchers used a drone to explore the crater's depths, reaching 10 to 15 metres below the surface. This allowed them to create a detailed 3D model of the crater, which is 30 metres deep.

Findings and Hypotheses

Igor Bogoyavlensky from the Oil and Gas Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences, who operated the drone, described the difficulty of controlling it from the edge of the deep crater. The 3D model revealed unusual grottoes in the crater's lower section, confirming the theory that methane gas builds up in an underground cavity, causing an explosive blowout and forming the crater.

Methane Sources and Climate Impact

The source of the methane remains uncertain; it may come from deep within the Earth or closer to the surface, or both. Permafrost, which stores large amounts of methane, is weakening due to rising Arctic temperatures, facilitating gas escape. Satellite imagery estimated the crater's formation occurred between May 15 and June 9, 2020, with the crater first identified on July 16, 2020.

Future Research and Monitoring

Predicting these blowouts remains challenging, but scientists at the Woodwell Climate Research Center in Massachusetts are developing algorithms to track landscape changes and forecast potential crater formations. Their model has successfully predicted new craters and underscores the dramatic changes in the Arctic region.

 

Comments

