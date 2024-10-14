Technology News
English Edition

Ancient Burial Mound in Siberia Discovered With Evidence of Human Sacrifice: Study

A 2,800-year-old Scythian-like burial mound unearthed in Siberia reveals early sacrificial traditions with human and horse remains.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 October 2024 15:00 IST
Ancient Burial Mound in Siberia Discovered With Evidence of Human Sacrifice: Study

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Bjørn Kamfjord

An ancient Scythian-like burial mound in Siberia dates back to the ninth century B.C.

Highlights
  • Scythian-like burial mound found in Siberia dating to 9th century B.C.
  • Human and horse sacrifices indicate early Scythian burial traditions.
  • Oldest known mound to show Scythian-like ritual practices.
Advertisement

A 2,800-year-old burial mound has been uncovered in southern Siberia, offering new insights into ancient burial practices. The site, found in Tuva, includes the remains of an elite individual buried with a sacrificed human and 18 horses. Archaeologists have linked these findings to early Scythian burial traditions. These nomadic people were known for their elaborate rituals, often involving sacrifices to honour their dead. This discovery is one of the earliest examples of such practices, dating to the transition between the Bronze and Iron Ages.

Scythian-Like Burial Traditions

The burial mound, or kurgan, is significant due to its early connection to Scythian customs. Found in the "Siberian Valley of the Kings," the site contains artefacts related to horse riding, as well as animal-themed decorations. Some of the horses found still had brass bits in their mouths, providing evidence of their use in Scythian life.

The presence of these items suggests that the Scythian culture, which spread westward in later centuries, may have originated from this region, as per the study published in the journal Antiquity.

Human and Horse Sacrifices

Sacrificial practices appear to have been an integral part of this burial, with both human and horse remains found at the site. The researchers identified the remains of a woman, believed to have been sacrificed as part of the burial ritual.

The horses were likely killed and buried alongside the dead elite to accompany them into the afterlife. These discoveries echo descriptions by ancient historians like Herodotus, who wrote about the Scythian practice of sacrificing animals and servants for their royalty.

Insights from Archaeologists

The study was led by Gino Caspari, an archaeologist at the University of Bern in Switzerland. Caspari and his team believe this discovery provides crucial evidence about the early origins of Scythian culture. Through radiocarbon dating, they determined that the burial dates back to the late ninth century B.C., making it one of the earliest examples of such rituals found to date.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: History, Siberia, Human Sacrifice, Burial Mound, Science, Studies
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Hubble Space Telescope Finds Jupiter’s Great Red Spot Mysteriously Oscillating in Size and Speed
Apple Watch Series 10 Review: Classic Reimagined

Related Stories

Ancient Burial Mound in Siberia Discovered With Evidence of Human Sacrifice: Study
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Ring Pre-Reservations Open in India: Offers, Availability
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition May Get Less Visible Display Crease
  3. Honor Magic 7 Series, Honor MagicOS 9.0 Launch Dates Revealed
  4. Europa Clipper Launch Today: How to Watch it Online, Details, and More
  5. This Is Probably the Most Affordable 85-Inch Google TV in India: See Price
  6. Apple Said to Launch a Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Rival in 2027
  7. Jupiter's Great Red Spot Is Mysteriously Shrinking and Expanding
  8. Xiaomi Pad 7, Pad 7 Pro Core Specifications Surface in New Leak
  9. Samsung Galaxy S23 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G: Which is Better?
#Latest Stories
  1. Ericsson Said to Have Bagged New 5G Contract from India's Bharti Airtel
  2. Google Pixel 9 Pro Pre-Orders to Start in India on October 17: Price, Specifications
  3. Head of Prehistoric Car-Size Millipede Finally Discovered, Sheds Light on Unsolved Evolutionary Link
  4. NASA's Europa Clipper Mission Launch Today: How to Watch it Online, Details, and More
  5. Ancient Burial Mound in Siberia Discovered With Evidence of Human Sacrifice: Study
  6. Elista 85-Inch Google TV With 4K HDR Display, Dolby Audio Launched in India: Price, Features
  7. Samsung Galaxy Ring India Launch Confirmed, Pre-Reservations Go Live: Offers, Benefits, Availability
  8. Xiaomi Pad 7, Pad 7 Pro Specifications Leaked; Display, Charging and Processor Details Tipped
  9. Hubble Space Telescope Finds Jupiter’s Great Red Spot Mysteriously Oscillating in Size and Speed
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition Tipped to Feature Less Visible Display Crease
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »