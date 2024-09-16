Recent research highlights a troubling rise in atmospheric methane, a greenhouse gas 80 times more effective than carbon dioxide (CO2) at trapping heat in the short term. Despite the 2021 Global Methane Pledge, which aims to reduce methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030, current levels are increasing faster than at any time in the past 40 years. This trend poses a serious threat to climate goals, as methane's short-lived but intense warming effect accelerates global temperature rises.

Human Activities Driving Methane Growth

Human activities, including livestock farming, fossil fuel extraction, and waste management, now account for around two-thirds of global methane emissions. Agriculture, particularly livestock and rice paddies, contributes 40 percent, while fossil fuels and landfills make up 36 percent and 17 percent, respectively. Recent data shows that methane emissions from these sources have surged significantly, with a marked increase in atmospheric concentrations since 2020.

Need for Immediate Action

The persistence of high methane levels is concerning, as it aligns with scenarios predicting up to 3°C of warming by 2100. To meet the 2015 Paris Agreement goal of limiting warming to well below 2°C, methane emissions must be cut nearly in half by 2050. Solutions are available, including improved agricultural practices, better landfill management, and enhanced methane capture technologies. Immediate and substantial action is crucial to curbing this potent greenhouse gas and mitigating its impact on global warming.