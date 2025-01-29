Technology News
Microbes Uncovered in Amazon Peatlands Could Alter Global Carbon Dynamics

Microbes in Peru's Amazon peatlands play a critical role in carbon regulation, with impacts on climate.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 January 2025 21:00 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Ivars Utināns

Microscopic organisms in Peru’s Amazon peatlands are impacting Earth's climate.

  • Microbes in Peru’s peatlands regulate carbon cycle and influence climate
  • Amazonian microbes could either mitigate or exacerbate climate change
  • Environmental changes threaten balance of these crucial ecosystems
Microscopic organisms, discovered in the tropical peatlands of Peru's northwestern Amazon, have been identified as playing a significant role in influencing Earth's climate. Researchers, in collaboration with local institutions, have revealed how these microbes contribute to the carbon cycle in ways that could either mitigate or intensify climate change. Found in waterlogged and oxygen-deprived conditions, these microbes exhibit unique metabolic behaviours, which allow them to store or release carbon as greenhouse gases, depending on environmental changes.

Microbial Contributions to the Carbon Cycle

According to the study published in Microbiology Spectrum, the microbes belong to the Bathyarchaeia group and are essential for the carbon regulation in Amazonian peatlands. This region stores approximately 3.1 billion tons of carbon in its saturated soils. By slowing decomposition, peatlands act as a critical carbon sink. These microbes perform carbon cycling functions, such as consuming carbon monoxide, reducing environmental toxicity, and releasing hydrogen and CO2 for methane production. Their metabolic flexibility enables survival in fluctuating oxygen conditions.

Potential Risks from Environmental Changes

Experts have warned that environmental disturbances, such as deforestation, mining, and climate-induced changes in rainfall and temperature, threaten the balance of these ecosystems. If disrupted, these peatlands could release significant amounts of carbon dioxide and methane, intensifying global warming. Hinsby Cadillo-Quiroz, the study's corresponding author and a researcher at Arizona State University, has emphasised in his statement to phys.org, that the need for sustainable management of tropical peatlands to preserve their carbon-storing capacity.

Call for Preservation and Future Research

The study highlights the importance of protecting these ecosystems to stabilise global carbon storage. Local partnerships in the Amazon have facilitated research into these hidden microbial communities. Researchers have also advocated for reducing human activities that disturb peatlands. Continued monitoring of microbial behaviour and environmental factors will be essential to predicting future impacts.

This research, supported by the National Science Foundation, marks a step forward in understanding the role of microbial life in global carbon regulation. Future work aims to utilise these findings to restore and manage tropical peatlands effectively.

 

Further reading: Microbes, Carbon Cycle, Amazon, Peru, Climate Change, Peatlands, Greenhouse Gases, Bathyarchaeia, Environmental Impact, Global Warming, Climate Regulation
