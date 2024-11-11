Technology News
English Edition
  'Chonkus' Algae Found Off Italian Coast Holds Promise for Improve Climate Change Situation

‘Chonkus’ Algae Found Off Italian Coast Holds Promise for Improve Climate Change Situation

A new cyanobacteria strain, ‘Chonkus,’ could play a role in carbon capture, thanks to its carbon-dense granules and unique adaptations.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 November 2024 13:00 IST
‘Chonkus’ Algae Found Off Italian Coast Holds Promise for Improve Climate Change Situation

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Osarugue Igbinoba

Chonkus cyanobacteria have carbon-rich granules, likely causing their large size and fast sinking.

Highlights
  • Chonkus algae found in CO₂-rich Italian waters; ideal for carbon storage
  • Large colonies of Chonkus reduce industrial carbon storage costs
  • Chonkus adapts to high temperatures, aiding bio-manufacturing processes
A novel strain of cyanobacteria, informally called “Chonkus,” has been identified in hydrothermal waters off Italy's Vulcano Island, sparking interest for its potential in carbon capture. Discovered during a marine study aimed at collecting water samples from the shallow volcanic vents of Vulcano, this large cyanobacteria, formally designated as strain UTEX 3222, displays unique characteristics that may contribute to carbon sequestration efforts.

The hydrothermal environment around Vulcano provides a high carbon dioxide (CO₂) concentration, which is thought to enhance the growth of Chonkus. Observations reveal that the cells of this cyanobacteria develop carbon-dense granules, which accelerate its sinking rate in marine environments. Scientists believe these adaptations allow Chonkus to absorb carbon directly from its environment, promoting its growth and leading it to settle in ocean depths, where it stores the captured carbon.

Potential Benefits for Industrial Applications

Chonkus's ability to form large colonies and store carbon internally is not just valuable in its natural surroundings; it holds promise for industrial applications. By storing carbon more efficiently than other strains, Chonkus could reduce energy expenses for industries involved in carbon capture by up to 30 percent. Professor George Church, a prominent Health Sciences and Technology researcher affiliated with Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, noted that the discovery taps into natural evolutionary processes, potentially assisting humanity in addressing the climate crisis through environmentally efficient means.

Balancing Innovation and Environmental Caution

While Chonkus exhibits a range of desirable traits for carbon capture, researchers advise cautious application. Large-scale microbial releases may disrupt existing ecosystems and carbon retention may not be permanent if these organisms die. Nevertheless, given its resilience to high temperatures and rapid growth rate it holds potential for various bio-manufacturing uses, particularly in settings like bioreactors.

Although there are still challenges to address, this discovery signals a promising step toward more sustainable carbon capture solutions through naturally occurring microbial adaptations.

 

Further reading: Microbes, Science, Biology, Climate Change, Global Warming, Studies
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
‘Chonkus’ Algae Found Off Italian Coast Holds Promise for Improve Climate Change Situation
