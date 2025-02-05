Mind-Controlling Fungus That Turns Spiders into Zombies Found in Ireland

A newly identified fungus that infects and manipulates spiders has been discovered in Northern Ireland. Found in a former Victorian gunpowder store on the grounds of a ruined Irish castle, this fungus takes control of cave spiders, leading them out of their usual hiding spots before killing them and using their bodies to release spores. The fungus, which resembles the species known to infect ants, was first observed during the filming of a nature documentary in 2021. Scientists later confirmed it as an entirely new species.

Named in Honour of Sir David Attenborough

According to a study published in Fungal Systematics and Evolution, the fungus has been named Gibellula attenboroughiiin recognition of British naturalist Sir David Attenborough. It was initially found on a dead orb-weaving cave spider, a species that typically resides in caves and dark man-made structures like cellars and old storerooms. Following this initial discovery, more infected spiders were located in caves across Ireland. The infected spiders were observed in open spaces rather than concealed within their usual lairs, suggesting that the fungus influences their behaviour before killing them.

How the Fungus Infects and Controls Spiders

Study lead author Harry Evans, an emeritus fellow at the Centre for Agriculture and Bioscience International (CABI), explained to Live Science that the fungus penetrates the spider's body, infecting its hemocoel—the cavity containing its blood-like fluid. Once inside, it secretes toxins to kill the host before producing antibiotics that preserve the corpse. When conditions such as humidity levels are suitable, the fungus grows structures on the spider's body to release spores into the air.

Potential for Medicinal Applications

Beyond its ability to manipulate spiders, the fungus is being studied for potential medicinal properties. Evans noted that its antibiotic-producing capabilities could lead to new medical discoveries. Scientists have extracted its DNA to confirm that it is a previously unidentified species. While it has only been found in Ireland so far, researchers suspect that similar fungi may exist in other regions, including Wales.

Hidden Diversity of Parasitic Fungi

The study highlighted the likelihood of many more undiscovered fungal species, particularly parasitic ones. Researchers estimate that the fungal kingdom could contain up to 20 million species, with only a small fraction currently identified. Initially, the new species was to be named Gibellula bangbangus, referencing the gunpowder store where it was first found, but the decision was later made to name it after Attenborough instead.