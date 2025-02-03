Technology News
English Edition

Bitcoin Falls to $94,000 as Market Sees Over 9 Percent Drop Following Trump's New Tariff Decisions

Bitcoin is trading at $94,303 (roughly Rs. 82 lakh) on global platforms.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 February 2025 12:12 IST
Bitcoin Falls to $94,000 as Market Sees Over 9 Percent Drop Following Trump's New Tariff Decisions

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Ash_Ismail

Current valuation of the sector stands at $3.04 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,64,76,869 crore)

Highlights
  • Cartesi, Braintrust, Ardor registered losses
  • Stablecoins like USD Coin have maintained 1:1 ratio with USD
  • Iota saw gains alongside Bitcoin Hedge
Advertisement

Crypto market volatility surged over the weekend following the US President Donald Trump's announcement of new tariffs on imports from China, Mexico, and Canada. On Monday, February 3, Bitcoin recorded its sharpest price drop in months across both domestic and international exchanges. According to CoinMarketCap, BTC fell nearly seven percent on global platforms, trading at $94,303 (roughly Rs. 82 lakh). Before the tariff announcement, Bitcoin was priced around $104,002 (roughly Rs. 90.1 lakh). On Indian exchanges like BuyUcoin, BTC slipped by approximately five percent, trading at $101,116 (roughly Rs. 88 lakh).

Ether registered bigger losses than Bitcoin in the last 24 hours. On international exchanges, ETH lost 19.51 percent to trade at $2,497 (roughly Rs. 2.17 lakh). The asset saw a similar drop on Indian exchanges to claim the price point of $2,750 (roughly Rs. 23.9 lakh).

Elaborating on the market situation, Pi42 co-founder Avinash Shekhar said, “The fortune of digital assets depends on the macroeconomic factors and confidence among investors. Donald Trump imposing tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China led to nearly $2 billion (roughly Rs. 17,425 crore) in liquidations in the crypto market, leaving the price charts bleeding red.”

The crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360 showed losses next to majority altcoins on Monday.

These include Cardano, Avalanche, Polkadot, Uniswap, Litecoin, and Leo.

Losses also struck Monero, Cosmos, EOS Coin, and Bitcoin SV among other altcoins on Monday.

The overall crypto market cap fell by 9.51 percent in the last 24 hours. The present valuation of the sector stands at $3.04 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,64,76,869 crore), as per CoinMarketCap.

“The crypto market's sell-off is said to be the aftermath of US President Trump's tariff decision. This came as a shockwave across the globe and the recent plunge in the crypto markets displays the rise in fear among the market participants,” the CoinDCX market desk told Gadgets 360, while asking investors to tread cautiously with their financial decisions.

Meanwhile, Iota, Status, and Bitcoin Hedge emerged among a handful of altcoins that managed to hold onto small gains on the price chart on Monday.

“Investors should closely monitor geopolitical developments, as volatility is likely to continue until further tariff relief is implemented,” Edul Patel, CEO Of Mudrex told Gadgets 360.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Samsung's Tri-Fold Phone Name Leaked Online, Tipped for January 2026 Launch

Related Stories

Bitcoin Falls to $94,000 as Market Sees Over 9 Percent Drop Following Trump's New Tariff Decisions
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Indian Railways Launches SwaRail App for Ticket Booking and Other Services
  2. Here's What Samsung Might Call Its Tri-Fold Device When It Launches
  3. Gabit Smart Ring Review
  4. Poco F7 Global Variant Reportedly Spotted on EEC Certification Site
  5. Apple Could Launch a New Service for Event Invites as Soon as This Week
  6. Lenskart Launches Phonic Smart Glasses With Voice Assistant Support
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra Specifications, Images Leaked; Said to Get Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 5,500mAh Battery
  2. iQOO Neo 10R Confirmed to Launch in India in a Raging Blue Shade
  3. JWST Detects Unexpectedly Massive Black Holes in the Early Universe
  4. Sony Said to Be Planning PlayStation State of Play Broadcast for February
  5. New Cosmic Surveys Reveal Unexpected Clues About Universe’s Evolution
  6. DeepSeek Could Offer Apple an Opening to Bring Apple Intelligence to China
  7. Lenskart Phonic Smart Glasses With Bluetooth Audio, Voice Assistant Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Oppo Find N5 Confirmed to Come in White Colour Option; to Launch Alongside Watch X2
  9. OpenAI Introduces Deep Research in ChatGPT, an AI Agent That Can Conduct Multi-Step Research
  10. Apple Tipped to Replace Long AppleCare+ Packages With Monthly and Annual Subscriptions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »