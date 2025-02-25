Technology News
English Edition

Astronomers Spot Galaxy NGC 3640 With a Past of Consuming Smaller Galaxies

Astronomers detect signs of past mergers in NGC 3640, suggesting a history of consuming smaller galaxies.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 February 2025 18:00 IST
Astronomers Spot Galaxy NGC 3640 With a Past of Consuming Smaller Galaxies

Photo Credit: European Southern Observatory (ESO)

Misshapen Galaxy NGC 3640 Identified as Cosmic Predator in New Study

Highlights
  • NGC 3640 shows signs of past galaxy mergers, per astronomers
  • The elliptical galaxy may soon absorb its smaller neighbor, NGC 3641
  • VLT images reveal remnants of previous galactic collisions
Advertisement

An elliptical galaxy located 88 million light-years from Earth has been observed displaying unusual characteristics, with astronomers identifying it as a cosmic predator. The latest images captured by the Very Large Telescope (VLT) at the European Southern Observatory (ESO) indicate that the galaxy, designated NGC 3640, has a history of consuming smaller galaxies and may soon engulf another. The galaxy's distorted structure and the faint, diffused light surrounding it serve as evidence of its turbulent past, as per reports. Positioned just above a smaller galaxy, NGC 3641, the larger body appears to be on a trajectory that could lead to a future merger. The study of such interactions provides insights into the evolutionary patterns of galaxies.

Evidence of Past Galactic Mergers

According to research published in Astronomy & Astrophysics, signs of previous mergers have been detected within NGC 3640. The structural distortions observed, coupled with the presence of older stellar populations, suggest that remnants of previously absorbed galaxies are embedded within its formation. Astronomers at the Italian National Institute for Astrophysics have analysed the remnants, with findings indicating that ancient stars from the original galaxy serve as markers of past collisions. The faint glow surrounding NGC 3640 is attributed to these past interactions, demonstrating the lasting effects of galactic mergers.

Upcoming Galactic Collision

Reports suggest that while NGC 3641 remains intact, its eventual fate may align with the ongoing patterns of NGC 3640. As galaxies interact, their gravitational forces distort their structures, often leading to eventual mergers. Current observations indicate no immediate impact on NGC 3641, implying that significant interactions have yet to begin. ESO officials have stated that galaxies undergo structural changes over time due to the absorption of gas and stars from their surroundings. This process has been linked to the unique shape and features displayed by NGC 3640.

Gravitational Influence and Cosmic Evolution

The gravitational forces exerted by approaching galaxies can trigger large-scale changes in their structures. Astronomers have been closely monitoring such interactions to gain a deeper understanding of galactic evolution. The observations made using the VLT provide an opportunity to study these cosmic processes in detail, with researchers continuing to track the potential merger between NGC 3640 and its smaller companion. The findings contribute to broader studies on the dynamic nature of galaxies and their role in shaping the universe over billions of years.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: NGC 3640, NGC 3641, elliptical galaxy, galactic merger, Very Large Telescope, cosmic evolution, astronomy, space research
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Apple Tipped to Be Working on Gemini Integration With Apple Intelligence
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether See Losses Alongside Most Altcoins, Price Charts Show Volatility
Astronomers Spot Galaxy NGC 3640 With a Past of Consuming Smaller Galaxies
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Showcased in Three Colourways; Camera Details Teased
  2. Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 India Launch Teased
  3. Nothing Phone 3a Series Design Revealed Ahead of March 4 Launch
  4. Snapdragon 8 Elite-Powered Phones Will Now Receive 8 Years of Updates
  5. Vivo V50 Review: Fancy Design Backed by Big Battery Life
  6. Google to Replace SMS Authentication for Gmail With This Security Feature
  7. Apple's MacBook Air M4 Could Launch Soon With These Upgrades
  8. Realme GT 7 India Variant Key Features, Colour Options Surface Online
  9. Panasonic Soundbars With Dolby Digital Plus Support Debut in India
  10. Google Pixel 9a Alleged Hands-on Video Showcases DesignÂ 
#Latest Stories
  1. Astronomers Spot Galaxy NGC 3640 With a Past of Consuming Smaller Galaxies
  2. Realme Neo 7x With Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Realme Neo 7 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Max SoC, 7,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy G Fold Said to Be in Development, Could Debut Alongside Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7
  5. OKX Admits to Unlicensed Operations, Agrees to $505 Million Settlement with US DoJ
  6. Intel Xeon 6700, 6500 Series Processors With Performance Cores Announced
  7. Realme GT 7 India Variant Key Specifications, Colour Options Surface Online
  8. Scientists Discover Declining Global Ocean Evaporation Amid Rising Temperatures
  9. Poco M7 5G India Launch Set for March 3; Chipset, Price Range Revealed
  10. Honor Teases Cross-Platform Connectivity With Other Ecosystems Ahead of MWC 2025
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »