Apple Tipped to Be Working on Gemini Integration With Apple Intelligence

The evidence of Google’s integration with Apple Intelligence was said to be found in the backend code of iOS 18.4.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 February 2025 11:43 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

It is currently unknown when Gemini could be integrated with Apple Intelligence

Highlights
  • Apple Intelligence currently comes with only ChatGPT integration
  • Craig Federighi had hinted at more AI models joining OpenAI’s GPT-4o
  • Apple Intelligence was rolled out with the iOS 18.2 update
Apple might be planning to expand the integration of third-party artificial intelligence (AI) services with Siri. The Cupertino-based tech giant added Apple Intelligence features to compatible iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices with the iOS 18.2 update in December 2024. The rollout also marked the first time the company offered a system-wide integration of a third-party service when it allowed users to redirect Siri queries to OpenAI's ChatGPT. Now, as per a leak, the company could also include Google's AI models in the offering, expanding the integration.

Apple Could Add Google's AI Models to Apple Intelligence

MacRumors analyst Aaron Perris revealed the possibility of a partnership in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). Sharing a screenshot of strings of code from the recently released iOS 18.4 beta, he highlighted that Apple might be working to integrate Gemini AI models with the operating system.

The backend of the update now shows two choices under the “Third-party model” section, based on the screenshot. While OpenAI was already added, it now shows Google as an option as well. Notably, the code does not reveal any other details such as which AI models might be integrated, and what features the AI model will be able to access.

If true, this leak will also corroborate with what Craig Federighi, Senior Vice President of Software Engineering at Apple hinted at during a post-keynote session at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024.

At the time, the company executive highlighted that Apple would continue integrating different AI models alongside OpenAI's chatbot. Federighi also name-dropped Google Gemini, but added, “Nothing to announce right now, but that's our direction.”

Despite the leak, the integration of Gemini AI models is unlikely to happen anytime soon. Even if the code appeared in the iOS 18.4 beta update, it might be closer to the iPhone 17 series launch before Gemini capabilities show up in Apple devices. Last year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also claimed the same, highlighting that the tech giant could give OpenAI a window of exclusivity before onboarding other AI partners.

Currently, besides Siri, access to ChatGPT is also available via Apple Intelligence's Writing Tools. The Compose feature also allows users to generate images using the chatbot.

Further reading: Apple Intelligence, Apple, Google, Gemini, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
